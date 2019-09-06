This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 6 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Parrott and Connolly combine brilliantly as Spurs star scores debut Ireland U21 goal

The 17-year-old Tottenham forward scored his first Ireland U21 goal tonight against Armenia.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Sep 2019, 8:49 PM
11 minutes ago 1,031 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4799444
Parrott celebrates giving Ireland the lead at Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Parrott celebrates giving Ireland the lead at Tallaght Stadium.
Parrott celebrates giving Ireland the lead at Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IT TOOK TROY Parrott just half an hour to score his first Ireland U21 goal, the promising Tottenham forward finding the back of the net in tonight’s Euro 2021 qualifier against Armenia.

Tenacious work by Brighton’s Aaron Connolly, who made his Premier League debut against Manchester City last weekend, saw the Galway native race into the box before squaring for Parrott.

The 17-year-old tapped the ball beyond the fingertips of goalkeeper Aslanyan to give Stephen Kenny’s side a 1-0 lead heading into half-time at Tallaght Stadium.

Parrott has lined out for Ireland’s U17s and U19s and was handed his first U21 start on Friday night by Kenny, capping off a fine week for the Dubliner after being named in Tottenham’s 23-man Champions League squad.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie