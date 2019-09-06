Parrott and Connolly combine brilliantly as Spurs star scores debut Ireland U21 goal

IT TOOK TROY Parrott just half an hour to score his first Ireland U21 goal, the promising Tottenham forward finding the back of the net in tonight’s Euro 2021 qualifier against Armenia.

Tenacious work by Brighton’s Aaron Connolly, who made his Premier League debut against Manchester City last weekend, saw the Galway native race into the box before squaring for Parrott.

The 17-year-old tapped the ball beyond the fingertips of goalkeeper Aslanyan to give Stephen Kenny’s side a 1-0 lead heading into half-time at Tallaght Stadium.

Parrott has lined out for Ireland’s U17s and U19s and was handed his first U21 start on Friday night by Kenny, capping off a fine week for the Dubliner after being named in Tottenham’s 23-man Champions League squad.

31: GOAL!



IRELAND U21s 1-0 Armenia U21s



Troy Parrott nets on his debut from close range, following Aaron Connolly's brilliant run and cross down the left flank.



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #IRLU21 #U21EURO pic.twitter.com/AdtGTSso0g — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 6, 2019

