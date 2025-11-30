Parrott misses 99th-minute penalty in narrow AZ defeat

TROY PARROTT MISSED a 99th-minute penalty as AZ Alkmaar fell to a 1-0 defeat away to FC Twente in the Eredivisie.

Twente took a 75th-minute lead in the game, but Parrott had the chance to level the game at the death when AZ were awarded a spot kick. Parrott, however, miscued his attempted panenka and lofted the ball over the crossbar. He was accosted by Twente players after missing, Martin-Keown-to-Van-Nistelrooy-style.

It means Parrott has now missed his last three penalties for AZ, though did convert from the spot for Ireland in Hungary amid that run.

Advertisement

Oei, oei, oei... Wat een dramatische penalty van Troy Parrott 🫣#tweaz pic.twitter.com/dkUBaiMN7g — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) November 30, 2025

It was poor finishing,” said AZ coach Maarten Martens after the game.

“If he chipped it there and scored, he’d be doing well. Troy took responsibility; he gave it his all today, but didn’t finish well. He’s already taken responsibility for that with the rest of the team.

“He took responsibility for the loss of points, and rightly so. He can do much better than this, he realises that himself. It wasn’t good enough today. He’s still a striker, and he is creative. We’ll definitely talk about it.”

A third-straight league defeat sees AZ drop to fourth.