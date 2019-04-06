Troy Parrott returns from seven-week toe injury with 11th goal in seven games for Tottenham

PROMISING IRELAND UNDERAGE striker Troy Parrott marked his return to action with a double for Tottenham’s U18s on Saturday afternoon.

The Dubliner has been ruled out for the past seven weeks with a toe injury and recently underwent surgery to correct the setback.

Parrott signed with Spurs from Belvedere last summer. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Parrott received his first U21 call-up last month by Stephen Kenny for Ireland’s opening Euro 2021 qualifier against Luxembourg, but missed the 3-0 win due to his injury.

The 17-year-old returned in goal-scoring fashion against Aston Villa today. Parrott broke the deadlock before securing his brace from the penalty spot to put his side 2-0 ahead.

Netherlands striker Colin Odutayo and 18-year-old England forward Ben Guy saw Villa come back into the affair.

However another goal for Spurs from Maurizio Pochettino — son of Spurs manager Mauricio — struck in-between saw the Londoners secure all three points with a 3-2 away win.

Saturday’s brace was Parrott’s 11th goal in seven games for Tottenham’s U18s so far this campaign. The forward has taken part in training sessions throughout this season with the club’s senior side and also lines out for their U23s.

