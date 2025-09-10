The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Trump Doonbeg to host Irish Open in 2026, as Taoiseach says US President 'welcome' in Ireland
DONALD TRUMP’S DOONBEG golf resort in Co Clare has been confirmed as the venue for next year’s Amgen Irish Open.
The tournament was won in spectacular fashion by Rory McIlroy last week.
Speaking to reporters today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin remarked that the “relationship between Ireland and the United States is a critically important relationship”.
“There’s no question that President Trump would be welcome to Ireland, in terms of the underpinning of that US-Ireland relationship,” added Martin.
“In terms of the Irish Open in Doonbeg, we’ve just witnessed a fantastic climax to the Irish Open this year.
“We congratulate Rory McIlroy, he really is putting Irish golf on the world map.”
