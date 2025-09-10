Trump Doonbeg to host Irish Open in 2026, as Taoiseach says US President 'welcome' in Ireland

DONALD TRUMP’S DOONBEG golf resort in Co Clare has been confirmed as the venue for next year’s Amgen Irish Open.

The tournament was won in spectacular fashion by Rory McIlroy last week.

Speaking to reporters today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin remarked that the “relationship between Ireland and the United States is a critically important relationship”.

“There’s no question that President Trump would be welcome to Ireland, in terms of the underpinning of that US-Ireland relationship,” added Martin.

“In terms of the Irish Open in Doonbeg, we’ve just witnessed a fantastic climax to the Irish Open this year.

“We congratulate Rory McIlroy, he really is putting Irish golf on the world map.”