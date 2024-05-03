Tuchel hints at Bayern stay

BAYERN MUNICH MANAGER manager Thomas Tuchel on Friday hinted he may be open to staying in the post beyond the season, as the German giants’ coaching search continues.

On Thursday, latest Bayern target Ralf Rangnick said he would stay on as Austria boss. Rangnick joins other candidates including Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann to have reportedly rebuffed Bayern’s interest.

Tuchel agreed to part ways with Bayern at the end of the season in February, although said at the time he would have preferred to stay on at the club.

Bayern surrendered the Bundesliga title for the first time in 11 years this season, with Alonso’s unbeaten Leverkusen wrapping it up in April.

Tuchel, who won the Champions League as Chelsea boss in 2021, has Bayern through to the semi-finals of the competition this season. Bayern need to win at Real Madrid on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Munich.

“Everything is possible,” Tuchel said Friday before Saturday’s match at third-placed Stuttgart, but added “the agreement (to leave in summer) still stands.”

Asked if managing the German giants was no longer the attraction it once was given the number of high-profile rejections, Tuchel disagreed.

“It was attractive enough for me, otherwise I don’t want to say too much as I’m the coach right now — and we’ve got attractive tasks ahead of us.”

Tuchel said the ongoing uncertainty around next year’s manager could be a distraction for the players, adding “but I don’t think they want to know in the next five days.

“The players are going to be focused on the game tomorrow and the reverse fixture on Wednesday is the highest priority for me anyway.”

Jamal Musiala and Matthijs de Ligt will miss Saturday’s trip to Stuttgart, while Leroy Sane and Dayot Upamecano were question marks for the clash.

“He won’t be fit enough for the squad (against Stuttgart). The plan is to get him back Sunday. We have three training sessions to see if he’s fit enough for Wednesday.”

