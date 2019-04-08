This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'You deny but I saw you' - PSG boss fumes at journalist for wearing Strasbourg shirt

Thomas Tuchel wasn’t pleased with Laurent Paganelli after his side’s title celebrations were postponed.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Apr 2019, 11:09 AM
1 hour ago 2,319 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4581404

THOMAS TUCHEL WAS angered by a French journalist who wore a Strasbourg shirt following Paris Saint-Germain’s draw against Thierry Laurey’s side last night.

(Click here if you are unable to view the clip)

PSG battled to a 2-2 draw, with goals from Nuna da Costa and Anthony Goncalves cancelling out Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thilo Kehrer’s efforts.

French reporter Laurent Paganelli — who’s also a former professional player — wore a Strasbourg shirt while pictured with the club’s goalkeeper Dimitri Lienard in the aftermath of a game which postponed PSG’s title celebrations.

Tuchel revealed his anger at Paganelli after the game, stating: “You’re a journalist but you wear the shirt? You deny but I saw you. It won’t happen next time.” 

Screen Shot 2019-04-08 at 11.00.11 RC Strasbourg tweeted a picture which showed Laurent Paganelli wearing a club shirt. Source: RC Strasbourg Twitter

PSG will now have to wait until their away fixture against Lille on 14 April to potentially secure the Ligue 1 title, squandering the chance to win the trophy in front of a home crowd. 

They currently hold a 20-point lead over Lille in second place, with Tuchel’s side also having played a game less.  

But despite there being no realistic threat to derail his side’s title bid at this stage in the season, Tuchel insisted the failure to beat Strasbourg was his fault rather than the fault of his players. 

“During the first period, it was difficult to control the counter-attacks,” he added. “We did not succeed with two attackers, so we changed the system, with Choupo-Moting alone in front. 

“Strasbourg had opportunities. Many players were missing, there was fatigue and we failed to score this third goal.  

“It was a great opportunity to be champion, but we did not succeed, it’s my responsibility today. The players are very tired, mentally too, and we missed several key players.  

“The best choice would have been to control the game, and not to attack at all costs. I made that choice, it was my responsibility.” 

If PSG do go on to win Ligue 1 this season, as expected, it will be their sixth title triumph in the last seven seasons. 

