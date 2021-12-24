Striker Tunde Owolabi swaps Finn Harps for St Patrick's Athletic

THE LEAGUE OF Ireland transfer season continues, with striker Tunde Owolabi swapping Finn Harps for St Patrick’s Athletic.

The Belgian-born forward joined Harps Scottish club Hamilton and enjoyed a fine season, scoring 10 goals in 30 Premier Division appearances. That haul included a hat-trick at home to his new employer.

“We are very happy to welcome Tunde to the club”, said Pat’s boss Tim Clancy. “He has unbelievable pace and will be a very good acquisition for the club. He scored 10 goals last season for Finn Harps and was a threat every time I watched him or managed against him.

“He’ll bring something different to the team, he is willing to play on the shoulder and run in behind but is also a very good finisher, he’ll improve the team and the squad and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Owolabi joins Anto Breslin and Drogheda pair Mark Doyle and Joe Redmond in moving to Richmond Park, amid weeks of upheaval following their victory in the FAI Cup.

Clancy has replaced Stephen O’Donnell in charge following the latter’s return to Dundalk, where has been joined by Robbie Benson. Defenders Shane Griffin and Lee Desmond have left for Shelbourne and Sacramento Republic, respectively. Defender Paddy Barrett has extended his stay by signing a new long-term contract with the club.