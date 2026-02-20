SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE secured another tidy bit of business with securing Tunmise Sobowale from St Mirren on loan before the transfer window shuts this weekend.
The 26-year-old native of Waterford has spent the last three seasons at Shrewsbury Town, Swindon Town and St Mirren and has a huge physical presence for a wing-back.
Rovers manager Stephen Bradley told the clubs’ in-house media, “We’ve been talking to his representatives for some time now and in communication with his club. Thankfully, in the last few days, we’ve managed to get it done. Ronan Finn has worked extremely hard in the background and Tunmise is one we’ve targeted for quite some time.”
He added, “He can play anywhere across the back three, or either of the wingback roles. He suits us really well and has a really good age profile. Stephen McPhail tried to sign him previously before he went to England. We were close, but it didn’t quite happen. But thankfully this time it has happened with Ronan working extremely hard to get it done.”
Shamrock Rovers snap up Tunmise Sobowale from St Mirren on loan
