Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

THE START OF the new Premier League season and a massive weekend of action in Croke Park.

Those are the main sporting highlights over the next few days with plenty to enjoy for TV viewers. Arsenal take on Brentford in the Premier League opener tonight, while Man United v Leeds United tomorrow and Tottenham v Man City on Sunday are other standout games this weekend.

In Croke Park there are two major All-Ireland semi-final ties tomorrow involving Dublin against Mayo, while on Sunday’s it’s Cork facing Meath after the U20 footballers of Offaly and Roscommon battle for silverware.

There’s also rugby, golf and AFL action to enjoy. Here’s what’s in store.

Friday

10.15am: England against India in the second test at Lord’s is on Sky Sports Main Event.

10.50am: GWS Giants meet Richmond Tigers in the AFL on BT Sport 1.

12.30pm: The second round of the Cazoo Classic in England on the European Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: Kilkenny play Galway in the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final on TG4.

7.30pm: Bundesliga action between Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach is on Sky Sports Football. At the same time, you can watch Rangers against Dunfermline on Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm: St Patrick’s Athletic meet Waterford FC in the Premier Division on LOI TV.

Padraig Harrington is in PGA Tour action this weekend. Source: Peter Fitzpatrick/INPHO

8pm: Day Two at the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

8pm: The new Premier League season begins, Brentford v Arsenal is on Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday

7.35am: Geelong Cats play St Kilda in the AFL on BT Sport 3.

8.05am: New Zealand face Australia in The Rugby Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

10.25am: Brisbane Lions take on Collingwood in the AFL on BT Sport 3.

10.30am: Day Three of England against India in the second test is on Sky Sports Main Event.

11am: Live qualifying on BT Sport 2 from the MotoGP in Austria.

11.30am: European Tour action is on Sky Sports Golf from the Cazoo Classic.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

12.30pm: Manchester United v Leeds United in the Premier League is on BT Sport 1, while it’s Peterborough v Derby County in the Championship on Sky Sports Football.

3.45pm: TG4 have Dublin against Mayo in the first of the All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-finals.

4.05pm: South Africa play Argentina in The Rugby Championship on Sky Sports Action.

5.30pm: Norwich City face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event. Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga is on Sky Sports Football.

Mayo players celebrate their Connacht final victory. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

6pm: It’s the big one in Croke Park, the latest meeting of Dublin against Mayo is on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena, with an All-Ireland senior football final place up for grabs.

6pm: The third round of the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: Longford Town against Finn Harps in the Premier Division on LOI TV.

8pm: PSG v Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 2 and Swansea City v Sheffiled United in the Championship is on Sky Sports Main Event.

9pm: Real Madrid take on Alavés on LaLiga TV.

Sunday

8.10am: Live AFL action on BT Sport 3 as Fremantle play West Coast Eagles, while earlier on the same channel at 5.10am, it’s Melbourne against Adelaide Crows.

10.15am: Day Four of England against India in the second test is on Sky Sports Main Event.

11.30am: It’s the final round of the European Tour’s Cazoo Classic on Sky Sports Golf.

12.30pm: Live MotoGP action from the Austrian Grand Prix is on BT Sport 2.

1.30pm: A novel EirGrid All-Ireland final pairing in Croke Park, TG4 show the U20 footballers of Offaly taking on Roscommon.

Offaly celebrate their Leinster U20 football title victory. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

2pm: Newcastle United against West Ham is the opening Premier League game of the day on Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm: LOI TV action involves Bohemians v Sligo Rovers, Derry City v Dundalk and Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers. At the same time it’s Celtic against Hearts on Premier Sports 1.

3.30pm: TG4 have Cork against Meath in the second of the All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-finals.

Meath players after their recent victory over Armagh. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

4.30pm: Man City face Tottenham on Sky Sports Main Event while it’s Atletico Madrid away to Celta Vigo on LaLiga TV.

Tottenham's Harry Kane. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

6pm: The final round of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship is on Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: Barcelona go up against Real Sociedad on LaLiga TV.

9.30pm: The Sunday Game on RTÉ 2 reviews the weekend’s GAA action.

