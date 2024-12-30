Advertisement
Here's your essential TV guide for the live sport on New Year's week

Plenty to get stuck into over the next few days.
7.01am, 30 Dec 2024

Monday 30 December

  • 8am: Cricket, South Africa v Pakistan, Test Match Day 5 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 9am: Tennis, United Cup, China v Germany – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 12.30pm: PDC World Darts Championship (3x Fourth Round) – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3pm: Racing from Wolverhampton – Sky Sports Racing.
  • 5pm: Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Women’s Race, Diegem – Eurosport 1.
  • 7pm: PDC World Darts Championship (3x Fourth Round) – Sky Sports Darts.
  • 7.25pm: Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Men’s Race, Diegem – Eurosport 1.
  • 8pm: Manchester United v Newcastle United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham, League Two – Sky Sports Football.
  • 11.30pm: Tennis, United Cup – Sky Sports Tennis.

Tuesday 31 December

  • 1am: NBA, New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers – TNT Sports 3.
  • 1.15am: NFL, San Francisco 49ers v Detroit Lions – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11.30am: Racing from Lingfield and Uttoxeter – Sky Sports Racing.
  • 2.35pm: GAA Cluichí na Bliana, Cork v Limerick, 2024 All-Ireland hurling semi-final – TG4.
  • 6.30pm: Cloch Le Carn – Micheál (A portrait of GAA legend Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh) – RTÉ One.
  • 8pm: NBA, Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks – TNT Sports 1.
  • 11pm: Tennis, United Cup – Sky Sports Tennis.

Wednesday 1 January

  • 1am: NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder v Minnesota Timberwolves – TNT Sports 1.
  • 6.30am: Tennis, United Cup, Great Britain v Australia – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: QPR v Watford, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
  • 12.30pm: PDC World Darts Championship (2x Quarter-Finals) – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.40pm: Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Women’s Race, Baal – Eurosport 2.
  • 1pm: Racing from Cheltenham and Musselburgh – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
  • 2pm: Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Men’s Race, Baal – Eurosport 2.
  • 3pm: Swindon Town v Colchester United, League Two – Sky Sports Football.
  • 3pm: GAA Cluichí na Bliana, Clare v Kilkenny, 2024 National hurling league final – TG4.
  • 3pm: Cardiff v Ospreys, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
  • 5.15pm: Scarlets v Dragons, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
  • 5.30pm: Brentford v Arsenal, Premier League – TNT Sports 1.
  • 5.30pm: Hull City v Middlesbrough, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7pm: PDC World Darts Championship (2x Quarter-Finals) – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: Sunderland v Sheffield United, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
  • 11pm: Tennis, United Cup – Sky Sports Main Event.

Thursday 2 January

  • 12.15am: Cricket, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Twenty20 International – TNT Sports 1.
  • 2.45pm: Racing from Newcastle – Sky Sports Racing.
  • 3pm: Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3.05pm: AIG & LGFA (Making It Happen), Ladies football documentary – TG4.
  • 4.05pm: GAA Cluichí na Bliana, Kilkenny v Tipperary, 2024 All-Ireland minor hurling final – TG4.
  • 5.30pm: Dundee v Dundee United, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30pm: Golf, SBS Tournament of Champions, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7pm: Inter Milan v Atalanta, Supercoppa Italiana semi-final – Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.30pm: PDC World Darts Championship (2x Semi-Finals) – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11pm: Golf, SBS Tournament of Champions, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11pm: Tennis, United Cup – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 11.30pm: Cricket, Australia v India, Test Match Day 1 – TNT Sports 1.

