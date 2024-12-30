The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's your essential TV guide for the live sport on New Year's week
Monday 30 December
*****
Tuesday 31 December
*****
Wednesday 1 January
*****
Thursday 2 January
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Sky sports Sport Tune in TV