Here's your TV guide for this Bank Holiday weekend of sport

ANOTHER BANK HOLIDAY weekend of sport and there’s plenty of action to take in.

Sunday sees the big rugby and soccer showdowns of the weekend with Leinster taking on La Rochelle in the Champions Cup semi-finals, while it’s Manchester United against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Tomorrow night, Katie Taylor puts her world titles at stake when she fights Natasha Jonas.

The top two in the League of Ireland – Shamrock Rovers and St Pat’s – both play tonight while the Punchestown Racing Festival concludes tomorrow and the World Snooker Championship continues in the build-up to Monday’s final.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

*******

Friday

8.05am: Hurricanes play Highlanders in Super Rugby Aotearoa, available to stream on Rugby Pass.

10am: Semi-final action from the World Snooker Championships on BBC Two and Eurosport with later sessions at 2.30pm and 7pm.

Mark Selby is in the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship. Source: PA

10.50am: BT Sport 1 have live AFL coverage as Richmond play the Western Bulldogs.

11am: The first practice session for the Portuguese Grand Prix is on Sky Sports F1 with the second later at 2.45pm.

2pm: The second round of the Tenerife Open on the European Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

2.30pm: Stage Four of the Tour of Romandie in cycling is live on Eurosport.

4pm: The Punchestown Festival is on RTÉ 2 with the Day Four action, the Champion Hurdle is the feature race at 5.25pm.

7pm: Live coverage of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship in Florida is on Sky Sports Golf.

Paul Casey has won the Valspar Championship in 2018 and 2019. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

7.45pm: The WATCHLOI platform has four games available – Bohemians v Derry City, Drogheda Utd v Sligo Rovers, St Pat’s v Longford Town and Waterford v Dundalk. Then at 8pm it’s Finn Harps against Shamrock Rovers.

8pm: Ulster play Leicester in the European Challenge Cup semi-final, live on BT Sport 2.

8pm: Live Premier League action as Southampton play Leicester City on Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday

8.05am: It’s Blues against Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa, available to stream on Rugby Pass.

10am: The semi-final action continues from the World Snooker Championships on BBC Two and Eurosport with later sessions at 2.30pm and 7pm.

10.25am: It’s Sydney Swans against Geelong Cats in the AFL, live on BT Sport 3, earlier you can catch St Kilda v Hawthorn (7.35am) and Collingwood v Gold Coast (4.45am).

11am: Live MotoGP qualifying from the Grand Prix of Spain on BT Sport 2.

12.30pm: Crystal Palace face Man City in the Premier League on BT Sport 1.

1.25pm: Live racing action from Newmarket with the 2,000 Guineas on Virgin Media One.

1.30pm: The third round of the Tenerife Open on the European Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

2pm: Sky Sports F1 have the live qualifying from the Portuguese Grand Prix.

2.30pm: The last day of the Punchestown Festival is on RTÉ 2 with the Mares’ Champion Hurdle off at 3.20pm.

Rachael Blackmore before the start of this week's Punchestown Festival. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

2.30pm: Stage Five of the Tour of Romandie in cycling is live on Eurosport.

3pm: Champions Cup semi-final action with Toulouse meeting Bordeaux-Begles on Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 3.

3pm: Brighton against Leeds United in the Premier League is on Premier Sports 1 while Swansea City play Derby County in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

3.15pm: Atletico Madrid face Elche on La Liga TV.

4pm: Paris Saint-Germain play RC Lens in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 2.

5pm: Inter Milan meet Crotone in Serie A on Premier Sports 2.

5.30pm: Chelsea v Fulham in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event.

6pm: Day Three of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship in Florida is on Sky Sports Golf.

6pm: The evening’s boxing action from Manchester begins on Sky Sports Box Office. James Tennyson fights Jovanni Straffon early on, Katie Taylor against Natasha Jones is expected around 9pm while the heavyweight bout featuring Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker is on about 10pm.

8pm: Everton against Aston Villa in the Premier League is on BT Sport 1. Leaders Lille face Nice in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 3. Real Madrid against Osasuna is on La Liga TV.

8pm: Bath play Montpellier in the second of the Challenge Cup semi-finals on BT Sport 2.

Sunday

12pm: Rangers take on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Live MotoGP action on BT Sport 2 from the Grand Prix of Spain.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

12.45pm: Stage Six of the Tour of Romandie in cycling is live on Eurosport.

1pm: The final round of the Tenerife Open on the European Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

1pm: The opening session of the World Snooker Championship Final is on BBC Two and Eurosport with the evening session later at 7pm.

1.30pm: Virgin Media One have the racing action with the 1,000 Guineas from Newmarket.

1.45pm: Live racing on TG4 from Sligo.

2pm: Newcastle United against Arsenal in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event.

2.55pm: Live coverage of the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1.

3pm: Leinster face La Rochelle in the Champions Cup semi-final, BT Sport ? have this game.

Jordan Larmour will be part of the Leinster ranks. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

4.30pm: It’s Man United against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm: Sky Sports Golf have the last round of the Valspar Championship in Florida on the PGA Tour.

7.15pm: Tottenham take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: European football action with Barcelona away to Valencia on LaLiga TV while Monaco play Lyon in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 1.

Monday

1pm: The penultimate session of the final of the World Snooker Championship is on Eurosport and BBC Two.

6pm: West Brom play Wolves in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: The final closing session of the World Snooker Championship final is on Eurosport and BBC Two.

8pm: Sevilla against Athletic Bilbao is on La Liga TV.

8.15pm: Burnley face West Ham in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!