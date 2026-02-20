The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 20 February
8.35am
Waratahs v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +
9am
Winter Olympics
BBC One and TNT Sports 2
10am
Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
11.30am
Cycling, UAE Tour, Stage 5
TNT Sports 1
12pm
Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Pre-Season Testing
Sky Sports F1
1pm
Cycling, Tour of Andalusia, Stage 3
TNT Sports 1
1pm
Winter Olympics
BBC Two
1.30pm
Cricket, Australia v Oman, T20 World Cup Group Stage
Sky Sports Main Event
3pm
Cycling, Tour of Algarve, Stage 3
TNT Sports 1
3.15pm
Golf, Genesis Invitational, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
5pm
Tennis, WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Sky Sports Main Event
5.15pm
Horse Racing, Southwell
ITV4
5.15pm
Winter Olympics
BBC Two
7.45pm
England v Ireland, Six Nations U20 Rugby
Virgin Media Two
7.45pm
LOI Premier Division; Derry City v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Galway Utd; Waterford v Sligo Rovers.
LOI TV
7.45pm
LOI First Division; Finn Harps v UCD; Kerry v Athlone Town; Treaty United v Bray Wanderers; Wexford v Cork City.
LOI TV
7.45pm
Gloucester v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby Cup
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Dundalk v Drogheda United, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Three
8pm
Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOI Premier Division
LOI TV
8pm
Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
10.30pm
Golf, Genesis Invitational, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
Dundalk's Daryl Horgan. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Saturday 21 February
6.05am
Highlanders v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +
8.35am
Western Force v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +
9am
Winter Olympics
BBC Two
9.30am
Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
11.15am
Cycling, UAE Tour, Stage 6
TNT Sports 1
12pm
Lions v Sharks, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 1
12.30pm
West Brom v Coventry City, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
1pm
Horse Racing, Southwell and Newcastle
ITV4
1pm
Cycling, Tour of Andalusia, Stage 4
TNT Sports 1
1pm
Winter Olympics
BBC One
1.30pm
Cricket, New Zealand v Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super Eight Match
Sky Sports Cricket
2.30pm
Cycling, Tour of Algarve, Stage 4
TNT Sports 1
2.10pm
England v Ireland, Six Nations
RTÉ 2 and ITV1
3pm
Aston Villa v Leeds United, Premier League
Premier Sports 1
3pm
Tennis, WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Sky Sports Main Event
3.15pm
Golf, Genesis Invitational, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
3.40pm
Winter Olympics
BBC Two
4.15pm
Galway v Armagh, Ladies Football League Division 1
TG4
4.40pm
Wales v Scotland, Six Nations
Virgin Media One and BBC One
5pm
Lecce v Inter Milan, Serie A
TNT Sports 1
5.15pm
Winter Olympics
BBC Two
5.30pm
Tipperary v Limerick, GAA Hurling League Division 1A
RTÉ 2
5.30pm}
West Ham v Bournemouth, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
5.30pm
RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
5.30pm
Osasuna v Real Madrid, La Liga
Premier Sports 2
7pm
Dublin v Kerry, GAA Football League Division 1
TG4
7.30pm
Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, LOI First Division
LOI TV
8pm
Manchester City v Newcastle United, Premier League
TNT Sports 1
8.30pm
Golf, Genesis Invitational, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
10pm
NBA, Phoenix Suns v Orlando Magic
Sky Sports Action
10.25pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One
Con O'Callaghan in action for Dublin against Kerry's Jason Foley in 2024. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Sunday 22 February
1am
UFC Fight Night, Sean Strickland v Anthony Hernandez
TNT Sports 1
2.35am
Crusaders v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +
8.30am
Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf
9am
Winter Olympics
BBC Two and TNT Sports 2
9.30am
Cricket, Sri Lanka v England, T20 World Cup Super Eight Match
Sky Sports Main Event
10.45am
Cycling, UAE Tour, Stage 7
TNT Sports 1
12pm
Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday, Championship
Sky Sports Football
12.30pm
Cycling, Tour of Andalusia, Stage 5
TNT Sports 3
1pm
Antrim v Carlow, GAA Hurling League Division 1B
GAA+
1pm
Winter Olympics
BBC Two
1.30pm
Chelsea v Manchester United, Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round
TNT Sports 1
1.30pm
Cricket, India v South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eight Match
Sky Sports Cricket
1.45pm
Kilkenny v Waterford, GAA Hurling League Division 1A
TG4
1.45pm
Monaghan v Mayo, GAA Football League Division 1
TG4 app & player
2pm
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
2pm
Crystal Palace v Wolves, Premier League
Sky Sports +
2pm
Sunderland v Fulham, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League
2.30pm
Cycling, Tour of Algarve, Stage 5
TNT Sports 3
3pm
Livingston v Rangers, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Football
3.10pm
France v Italy, Six Nations
RTÉ 2 and ITV1
3.15pm
Barcelona v Levante, La Liga
Premier Sports 1
3.45pm
Armagh v Donegal, GAA Football League Division 1
TG4
3.45pm
AZ Alkmaar v Sparta Rotterdam, Eredivisie
Premier Sports 2
4.30pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
4.30pm
Liverpool v Everton, Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round
TNT Sports 1 and Channel 4
6pm
Six Nations Rugby Special
BBC Two
6pm
NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers
Sky Sports Action
7pm
Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
BBC Two
7.30pm
Golf, Genesis Invitational, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
7.45pm
Roma v Cremonese, Serie A
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Villarreal v Valencia, La Liga
Premier Sports 1
8.30pm
Tennis, ATP 500 Doha/500 Rio/250 Delray Beach
Sky Sports Tennis
9.35pm
Allianz League Sunday
RTÉ 2
10.30pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
RTÉ Sky sports Sports TV Listings TG4 Tune in TV