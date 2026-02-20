Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday 20 February

8.35am

Waratahs v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports +

9am

Winter Olympics

BBC One and TNT Sports 2

10am

Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

11.30am

Cycling, UAE Tour, Stage 5

TNT Sports 1

12pm

Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Pre-Season Testing

Sky Sports F1

1pm

Cycling, Tour of Andalusia, Stage 3

TNT Sports 1

1pm

Winter Olympics

BBC Two

1.30pm

Cricket, Australia v Oman, T20 World Cup Group Stage

Sky Sports Main Event

3pm

Cycling, Tour of Algarve, Stage 3

TNT Sports 1

3.15pm

Golf, Genesis Invitational, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

5pm

Tennis, WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Sky Sports Main Event

5.15pm

Horse Racing, Southwell

ITV4

5.15pm

Winter Olympics

BBC Two

7.45pm

England v Ireland, Six Nations U20 Rugby

Virgin Media Two

7.45pm

LOI Premier Division; Derry City v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Galway Utd; Waterford v Sligo Rovers.

LOI TV

7.45pm

LOI First Division; Finn Harps v UCD; Kerry v Athlone Town; Treaty United v Bray Wanderers; Wexford v Cork City.

LOI TV

7.45pm

Gloucester v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby Cup

TNT Sports 1

8pm

Dundalk v Drogheda United, LOI Premier Division

Virgin Media Three

8pm

Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOI Premier Division

LOI TV

8pm

Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

10.30pm

Golf, Genesis Invitational, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

Dundalk's Daryl Horgan. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Saturday 21 February

6.05am

Highlanders v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports +

8.35am

Western Force v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports +

9am

Winter Olympics

BBC Two

9.30am

Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

11.15am

Cycling, UAE Tour, Stage 6

TNT Sports 1

12pm

Lions v Sharks, United Rugby Championship

TG4 and Premier Sports 1

12.30pm

West Brom v Coventry City, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

1pm

Horse Racing, Southwell and Newcastle

ITV4

1pm

Cycling, Tour of Andalusia, Stage 4

TNT Sports 1

1pm

Winter Olympics

BBC One

1.30pm

Cricket, New Zealand v Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super Eight Match

Sky Sports Cricket

2.30pm

Cycling, Tour of Algarve, Stage 4

TNT Sports 1

2.10pm

England v Ireland, Six Nations

RTÉ 2 and ITV1

3pm

Aston Villa v Leeds United, Premier League

Premier Sports 1

3pm

Tennis, WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Sky Sports Main Event

3.15pm

Golf, Genesis Invitational, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

3.40pm

Winter Olympics

BBC Two

4.15pm

Galway v Armagh, Ladies Football League Division 1

TG4

4.40pm

Wales v Scotland, Six Nations

Virgin Media One and BBC One

5pm

Lecce v Inter Milan, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

5.15pm

Winter Olympics

BBC Two

5.30pm

Tipperary v Limerick, GAA Hurling League Division 1A

RTÉ 2

5.30pm}

West Ham v Bournemouth, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga

Sky Sports Football

5.30pm

Osasuna v Real Madrid, La Liga

Premier Sports 2

7pm

Dublin v Kerry, GAA Football League Division 1

TG4

7.30pm

Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, LOI First Division

LOI TV

8pm

Manchester City v Newcastle United, Premier League

TNT Sports 1

8.30pm

Golf, Genesis Invitational, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

10pm

NBA, Phoenix Suns v Orlando Magic

Sky Sports Action

10.25pm

Match Of The Day

BBC One

Con O'Callaghan in action for Dublin against Kerry's Jason Foley in 2024. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Sunday 22 February

1am

UFC Fight Night, Sean Strickland v Anthony Hernandez

TNT Sports 1

2.35am

Crusaders v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports +

8.30am

Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Golf

9am

Winter Olympics

BBC Two and TNT Sports 2

9.30am

Cricket, Sri Lanka v England, T20 World Cup Super Eight Match

Sky Sports Main Event

10.45am

Cycling, UAE Tour, Stage 7

TNT Sports 1

12pm

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday, Championship

Sky Sports Football

12.30pm

Cycling, Tour of Andalusia, Stage 5

TNT Sports 3

1pm

Antrim v Carlow, GAA Hurling League Division 1B

GAA+

1pm

Winter Olympics

BBC Two

1.30pm

Chelsea v Manchester United, Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round

TNT Sports 1

1.30pm

Cricket, India v South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eight Match

Sky Sports Cricket

1.45pm

Kilkenny v Waterford, GAA Hurling League Division 1A

TG4

1.45pm

Monaghan v Mayo, GAA Football League Division 1

TG4 app & player

2pm

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

2pm

Crystal Palace v Wolves, Premier League

Sky Sports +

2pm

Sunderland v Fulham, Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

2.30pm

Cycling, Tour of Algarve, Stage 5

TNT Sports 3

3pm

Livingston v Rangers, Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports Football

3.10pm

France v Italy, Six Nations

RTÉ 2 and ITV1

3.15pm

Barcelona v Levante, La Liga

Premier Sports 1

3.45pm

Armagh v Donegal, GAA Football League Division 1

TG4

3.45pm

AZ Alkmaar v Sparta Rotterdam, Eredivisie

Premier Sports 2

4.30pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

4.30pm

Liverpool v Everton, Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round

TNT Sports 1 and Channel 4

6pm

Six Nations Rugby Special

BBC Two

6pm

NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers

Sky Sports Action

7pm

Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

BBC Two

7.30pm

Golf, Genesis Invitational, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm

Roma v Cremonese, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

8pm

Villarreal v Valencia, La Liga

Premier Sports 1

8.30pm

Tennis, ATP 500 Doha/500 Rio/250 Delray Beach

Sky Sports Tennis

9.35pm

Allianz League Sunday

RTÉ 2

10.30pm

Match Of The Day

BBC One