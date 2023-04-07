Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
- 7am: North Melbourne v Carlton, AFL – BT Sport 1.
- 8.05am: Crusaders v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 10am: World Snooker Championship (Qualifiers), (Later at 2.30pm and 7pm) – Eurosport.co.uk
- 10.35am: Reds v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Mix.
- 12.30pm: Millwall v Luton Town, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2pm: Masters Featured Groups, Round 2 – Sky Sports Golf.
- 4pm: Salernitana v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
- 5.30pm: Sunderland v Hull City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 6pm: Sharks v Pumas, Currie Cup – Sky Sports Arena.
- 6pm: Benfica v FC Porto, Primeira Liga – BT Sport 4.
- 6pm: Lecce v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
- 7.30pm: The Masters Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 7.45pm: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division – Virgin Media Two.
- 7.45pm: Derry City v Drogheda United; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers; St Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City; UCD v Shelbourne; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town; Cobh Ramblers v Waterford; Kerry FC v Finn Harps; Treaty United v Longford Town; Wexford v Galway United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Leinster v Leicester, Champions Cup quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and BT Sport 1.
- 8pm: Scarlets v Clermont Auvergne, Challenge Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 3.
- 8pm: Middlesbrough v Burnley, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
- 8pm: AC Milan v Empoli, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
Saturday
- 8.05am: Highlanders v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 10am: World Snooker Championship (Qualifiers), (Later at 2.30pm and 7pm) – Eurosport.co.uk
- 10.15am: Sydney Swans v Port Adelaide, AFL – BT Sport 4.
- 10.35am: Melbourne Rebels v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 12.30pm: Manchester United v Everton, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
- 12.30pm: Celtic v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 12.30pm: Toulon v Lyons, Challenge Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 2.
- 2pm: Live racing from Fairyhouse – TG4.
- 3pm: Tottenham v Brighton, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
- 3pm: Toulouse v Sharks, Champions Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 2.
- 3pm: Benetton Treviso v Cardiff, Challenge Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 3.
- 3.15pm: Masters Featured Groups, Round 3 – Sky Sports Red Button.
- 5pm: Armagh v Antrim, Ulster senior football championship – BBC Northern Ireland.
- 5.30pm: Exeter v Stormers, Champions Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 2.
- 5.30pm: Southampton v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 7.30pm: Ireland v USA, Women’s International Friendly – RTÉ 2.
- 7.45pm: Lazio v Juventus, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
- 8pm: The Masters Round 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 8pm: Glasgow Warriors v Lions, Challenge Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 2.
- 8pm: Real Madrid v Villarreal, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
- 8pm: Nice v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.
- 8.30pm: Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.
- 11pm: New York v Leitrim, Connacht senior football championship – GAAGO.
Sunday
- 8am: West Coast Eagles v Melbourne Demons, AFL – BT Sport 1.
- 10am: World Snooker Championship (Qualifiers), (Later at 2.30pm and 7pm) – Eurosport.co.uk
- 12pm: Dundee United v Hibernian, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2pm: Limerick v Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final – TG4.
- 2pm: Leeds United v Crystal Palace, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 3pm: La Rochelle v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 1 and ITV 1.
- 3.15pm: Masters Featured Groups, Round 4 – Sky Sports Red Button.
- 4pm: Mayo v Roscommon, Connacht senior football championship – RTÉ 2.
- 4.30pm: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 6pm: Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
- 6.30pm: The Masters Round 4 – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 8.15pm: LGFA All-Star Exhibition Game in Austin, Texas – TG4.
- 8.30pm: Phoenix Suns v LA Clippers, NBA – Sky Sports Arena
- 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.
Monday
- 6am: Geelong Cats v Hawthorn, AFL – BT Sport 1.
- 12.30pm: Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2.30pm: Live racing from Fairyhouse, Irish Grand National day – RTÉ 2.
- 3pm: Coventry City v Watford, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 5pm: Cork City v Dundalk, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 5.30pm: Bristol City v Middlesbrough, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 7.45pm: Derry City v Bohemians; Drogheda United v St Patrick’s Athletic; Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers; Shamrock Rovers v UCD; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Burnley v Sheffield United, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 8pm: Barcelona v Girona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.