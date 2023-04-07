Advertisement
INPHO-Alamy Champions Cup rugby, Connacht football and the Masters golf.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty to enjoy this weekend.
13 minutes ago

Friday

  • 7am: North Melbourne v Carlton, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 8.05am: Crusaders v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10am: World Snooker Championship (Qualifiers), (Later at 2.30pm and 7pm) – Eurosport.co.uk
  • 10.35am: Reds v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 12.30pm: Millwall v Luton Town, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2pm: Masters Featured Groups, Round 2 – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 4pm: Salernitana v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
  • 5.30pm: Sunderland v Hull City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 6pm: Sharks v Pumas, Currie Cup – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 6pm: Benfica v FC Porto, Primeira Liga – BT Sport 4.
  • 6pm: Lecce v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

brooks-koepka-watches-his-tee-shot-on-18th-hole-during-the-first-round-at-the-masters-tournament-at-augusta-national-golf-club-in-augusta-georgia-on-thursday-april-6-2023-photo-by-bob-strongupi Alamy Stock Photo Brooks Koepka. Alamy Stock Photo

  • 7.30pm: The Masters Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division – Virgin Media Two.

stephen-bradley Tom Maher / INPHO Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

  • 7.45pm: Derry City v Drogheda United; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers; St Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City; UCD v Shelbourne; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town; Cobh Ramblers v Waterford; Kerry FC v Finn Harps; Treaty United v Longford Town; Wexford v Galway United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Leinster v Leicester, Champions Cup quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and BT Sport 1.
  • 8pm: Scarlets v Clermont Auvergne, Challenge Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 3.
  • 8pm: Middlesbrough v Burnley, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
  • 8pm: AC Milan v Empoli, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

Saturday

  • 8.05am: Highlanders v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10am: World Snooker Championship (Qualifiers), (Later at 2.30pm and 7pm) – Eurosport.co.uk
  • 10.15am: Sydney Swans v Port Adelaide, AFL – BT Sport 4.
  • 10.35am: Melbourne Rebels v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 12.30pm: Manchester United v Everton, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

file-photo-dated-04-02-2023-of-marcus-rashford-who-says-reports-he-is-looking-for-a-new-deal-worth-500000-per-week-to-extend-his-contract-at-manchester-united-are-complete-nonsense-issue-date-we Alamy Stock Photo Marcus Rashford. Alamy Stock Photo

  • 12.30pm: Celtic v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: Toulon v Lyons, Challenge Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 2.
  • 2pm: Live racing from Fairyhouse – TG4.
  • 3pm: Tottenham v Brighton, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Toulouse v Sharks, Champions Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 2.
  • 3pm: Benetton Treviso v Cardiff, Challenge Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 3.
  • 3.15pm: Masters Featured Groups, Round 3 – Sky Sports Red Button.
  • 5pm: Armagh v Antrim, Ulster senior football championship – BBC Northern Ireland.

kieran-mcgeeney Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

  • 5.30pm: Exeter v Stormers, Champions Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 2.
  • 5.30pm: Southampton v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.30pm: Ireland v USA, Women’s International Friendly – RTÉ 2.

louise-quinn Ryan Byrne / INPHO Louise Quinn. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

  • 7.45pm: Lazio v Juventus, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
  • 8pm: The Masters Round 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: Glasgow Warriors v Lions, Challenge Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 2.
  • 8pm: Real Madrid v Villarreal, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Nice v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.
  • 8.30pm: Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 11pm: New York v Leitrim, Connacht senior football championship – GAAGO.

Sunday

  • 8am: West Coast Eagles v Melbourne Demons, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 10am: World Snooker Championship (Qualifiers), (Later at 2.30pm and 7pm) – Eurosport.co.uk
  • 12pm: Dundee United v Hibernian, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2pm: Limerick v Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final – TG4.

tom-morrissey-and-eoin-cody Dan Sheridan / INPHO Limerick's Tom Morrissey and Kilkenny's Eoin Cody. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

  • 2pm: Leeds United v Crystal Palace, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3pm: La Rochelle v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 1 and ITV 1.
  • 3.15pm: Masters Featured Groups, Round 4 – Sky Sports Red Button.
  • 4pm: Mayo v Roscommon, Connacht senior football championship – RTÉ 2.
  • 4.30pm: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

london-uk-1st-apr-2023-martin-odegaard-of-arsenal-during-the-premier-league-match-at-the-emirates-stadium-london-picture-credit-should-read-david-kleinsportimage-credit-sportimagealamy-live Alamy Stock Photo Martin Odegaard. Alamy Stock Photo

  • 6pm: Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 6.30pm: The Masters Round 4 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8.15pm: LGFA All-Star Exhibition Game in Austin, Texas – TG4.
  • 8.30pm: Phoenix Suns v LA Clippers, NBA – Sky Sports Arena
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.

Monday

  • 6am: Geelong Cats v Hawthorn, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 12.30pm: Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2.30pm: Live racing from Fairyhouse, Irish Grand National day – RTÉ 2.
  • 3pm: Coventry City v Watford, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5pm: Cork City v Dundalk, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5.30pm: Bristol City v Middlesbrough, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: Derry City v Bohemians; Drogheda United v St Patrick’s Athletic; Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers; Shamrock Rovers v UCD; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

john-egan-12-of-sheffield-united-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle-during-the-sky-bet-championship-match-norwich-city-vs-sheffield-united-at-carrow-road-norwich-united-kingdom-1st-april-2023photo Alamy Stock Photo Sheffield United's John Egan. Alamy Stock Photo

  • 8pm: Burnley v Sheffield United, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: Barcelona v Girona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
The42 Team
