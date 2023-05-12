Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
- 8.05am: Chiefs v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 10am: Giro dItalia Stage 7 – Eurosport 1.
- 10am: Richmond v Geelong Cats, AFL – BT Sport 3.
- 12.30pm: Soudal Open Round 2, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 1.10pm: Racing from Chester and Ascot – ITV4.
- 4.05pm: Pumas v Sharks, Currie Cup – Sky Sports Action.
- 7.30pm: Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster minor hurling final – TG4.
- 7.45pm: Bohemian v Derry City; Dundalk v Cork City; St Patrick’s Athletic v Drogheda United; UCD v Shamrock Rovers; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Kerry; Galway United v Wexford; Waterford v Cobh Ramblers; Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Lazio v Lecce, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
- 8pm: Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday, League One play-off semi-final – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 9pm: Byron Nelson Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
Saturday
- 3am: LA Lakers v Golden State Warriors, NBA – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 5.35am: Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 7.30am: Hawthorn v Melbourne, AFL – BT Sport 3.
- 8.05am: Crusaders v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 10am: Brisbane Lions v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 4.
- 10.30am: Giro dItalia Stage 8 – Eurosport 1.
- 10.35am: Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 12.30pm: Leeds United v Newcastle United, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
- 12.30pm: Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 12.30pm: Soudal Open Round 3, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 1.10pm: Racing from Lingfield Park, Ascot and Haydock Park – ITV4.
- 1.30pm: Kildare v Sligo, All-Ireland U20 football final – TG4.
- 2pm: Shelbourne v DLR Waves, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 2.30pm: Bayern Munich v Schalke, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Action.
- 3pm: Wolves v Man United, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
- 3pm: Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley, League One play-off semi-final – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 3pm: Stormers v Connacht, URC semi-final – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
- 3.30pm: Saracens v Northampton, Premiership Rugby semi-final – BT Sport 2.
- 4pm: Cavan v Laois, Tailteann Cup – GAAGO.
- 5pm: Spezia v AC Milan, Serie A- BT Sport 3.
- 5pm: Cork City v Sligo Rovers; Treaty United v Peamount United; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 5.30pm: Leinster v Munster, URC semi-final – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.
- 5.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Mix.
- 5.30pm: Sunderland v Luton Town, Championship play-off semi-final – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 6pm: Wexford Youths v Bohemians, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 6pm: Waterford v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship – GAAGO.
- 6pm: UFC Fight Night (Rozenstruik v Almeida), UFC – BT Sport 2.
- 6pm: Byron Nelson Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 7pm: Athlone Town v Shamrock Rovers, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.30pm: Longford Town v Treaty United, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Inter Milan v Sassuolo, Serie A – BT Sport 3.
- 8pm: Racing 92 v Toulon, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.
- 8pm: Real Madrid v Getafe, La Liga – Premier Sports 1
- 8pm: Paris Saint-Germain v Ajaccio, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 1.
- 9.30pm: The Saturday Game – RTÉ 2.
Sunday
- 5.35am: Brumbies v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Arena.
- 12pm: Giro dItalia Stage 9 – Eurosport 1.
- 12pm: Coventry City v Middlesbrough, Championship play-off semi-final – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 12.30pm: Soudal Open Round 4, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 12.30pm: Grand Prix of France, MotoGP – BT Sport 2.
- 1.45pm: Dublin v Louth, Leinster senior football final – RTÉ 2.
- 2pm: Everton v Man City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2.30pm: Chelsea v Man United, Women’s FA Cup final – BBC One.
- 3pm: Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby semi-final – BT Sport 1.
- 4pm: Armagh v Derry, Ulster senior football final – RTÉ 2 and BBC Northern Ireland.
- 4.30pm: Arsenal v Brighton, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 6pm: Byron Nelson Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 7.45pm: Juventus v Cremonese, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
- 8pm: Espanyol v Barcelona, La Liga – ITV4 and Premier Sports 2.
- 8pm: Stade Francais v Lyon, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.
- 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.
Advertisement