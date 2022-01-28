Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

There's plenty of live sport to enjoy this weekend.

ANOTHER WEEKEND, ANOTHER helping of live sports action to help bring the dreaded January blues to a close.

It’s crunch time in the NFL as the NFC and AFC Championship games are down for decision, while in the GAA, we’re heading into National League season as well as the All-Ireland final in the ladies club football championship.

The Australian Open has reached the latter stages of the tournament and there’s plenty of United Rugby Championship to look forward to as well.

Here’s what’s coming up this weekend:

Friday

7.30am: The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic continues on Sky Sports Golf. Early coverage of the third day of the Farmers Insurance Open is available on the same channel at 4pm.

8.30am: Eurosport will be showing the clash of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final of the Australian Open.

12.55pm: In snooker, the German Masters will be available to watch on Eurosport 2.

4.30pm: Day two of the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Florida is available to watch on Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: Huddersfield square off with Stoke in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: There’s live darts action over on ITV4 where the Masters is underway.

7.35pm: There’s two United Rugby Championship games down for decision as Ulster face Scarlets on Premier Sports 1 while Dragons v Benetton Treviso is on BBC Two and Premier Sports 2.

9pm: There are two World Cup 2022 qualifiers on show this evening. FreeSports will have live coverage of the clash between Colombia and Peru while at 10pm, head over to Premier Sports 1 to catch Venezuela v Bolivia.

10.45pm: There’s cricket action on BT Sport 1 where there will be live coverage of day three of the Women’s Ashes Test Match between Australia and England in Canberra.

Saturday

7am: Day three of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf. Sky Sports Golf will also be showing the fourth and final day of the Farmers Insurance Open at 5.30pm.

8.30am: On Eurosport, Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins will contest the final of the women’s singles at the Australian Open.

11am: Full deferred coverage of Adelaide Crows v Melbourne Demons from the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] season on TG4.

1pm: The semi-final of the German Masters is on Eurosport 2.

12.30pm: Ross County v Rangers in the Scottish Premiership is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

1.30pm: UTV will have horse racing coverage from Cheltenham.

12.45pm: Kilkerrin-Clonberne [Galway] and Mourneabbey [Cork] will contest the Ladies All-Ireland senior club football final on TG4.

Later on the same channel, the All-Ireland men’s senior club football semi-finals will take place. St Finbarr’s of Cork and Down champions Kilcoo will face each other in the 3pm throw-in. And at 5pm, Roscommon’s Pádraig Pearses will take on Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin.

12.45pm: Darts coverage at the Masters continues on ITV4.

1pm: Lions v Bulls in the United Rugby Championship is available to watch on Premier Sports 2.

2.55pm: Connacht are out in action against Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship. Coverage is available on Premier Sports 1 and RTÉ 2.

3pm: FreeSports will be showing the United Rugby Championship meeting of Sharks and Stormers.

4pm: Gambia and Cameroon will battle it out in the quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations. This tie will be shown on BBC Two and Sky Sports Premier League.

The other quarter-final between Burkina Faso v Tunisia will be on Sky Sports Premier League at 7pm.

4.30pm: Day three of Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Florida is getting underway on Sky Sports Golf.

5pm: RTÉ 2 will have live coverage of Zebre v Munster in the United Rugby Championship. That game is also available on Premier Sports 2.

5.15pm: Ospreys v Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship is on Premier Sports 1.

5.30pm: Sheffield United take on Peterborough United in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

7.15pm: RTÉ 2 will show the Allianz Football league clash of Dublin and Armagh.

7.30pm: Head over to BT Sport 1 for action from the 5th T20 as West Indies and England do battle.

7.35pm: Cardiff v Leinster in the United Rugby Championship will be on Premier Sports 2, S4C and TG4.

10.45pm: Action from day four of the Women’s Ashes Test Match between Australia and England is on BT Sport 2.

Sunday

1.30am: The Brooklyn Nets take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA on Sky Sports Mix.

2am: Brazil’s Robson Conceicao meets unbeaten American Xavier Martinez in Tulsa for a WBC super-featherweight world title eliminator on Sky Sports Main Event.

7am: The fourth and final day of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic is on Sky Sports Golf.

8.30am: Eurosport will have the final of the men’s singles at the Australian Open.

11am: Full deferred coverage of Collingwood v Fremantle Dockers from the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW].

12.30pm: Action from the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup is on BBC Red Button/BBC iPlayer/FA Player as Arsenal take on the London City Lionesses.

12.45pm: Darts coverage from the Masters is on ITV4.

1pm: The final of the German Masters is on Eurosport.

1.15pm: There’s plenty of Allianz National Football League action on TG4, starting with the meeting of Mayo and Donegal. That’s followed by Tyrone v Monaghan at 3.30pm and deferred coverage of Kildare and Kerry at 5.35pm.

1.30pm: Derby County and Birmingham City will square off in the Championship. Coverage is available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Cardiff City v Nottingham Forest is also available on these stations at 4pm.

2pm: On Eurosport 2, there’s cycling coverage of the Grand Prix La Marseillaise.

4pm: Egypt v Morocco will feature in the quarter-final in the Africa Cup of Nations on Sky Sports Premier League.

6pm: LA Lakers take on Atlanta Hawks on Sky Sports Arena. Portland Trail blazers v Chicago Bulls follows at 8.30pm.

7pm: ITV4 has darts coverage of the Masters.

7pm: The other Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea is on BBC Two, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC iPlayer.

7pm: The fourth and final day of Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Florida on Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: In the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals will battle it out for the AFC Championship game on Sky Sports Main Event.

At 11.15pm on the same channel, the San Francisco 49ers will meet the LA Rams in the NFC Championship game.

7.30pm: The West Indies face England in the 5th T20 on BT Sport 1.

