14 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA schedule

A HUGE WEEKEND of football championship action awaits with 32 sides in action as the All-Ireland senior group stages and Tailteann Cup games take centre stage.

There’s 14 matches covered live in the coming days with the Leinster and Munster minor finals live midweek before GAAGO, RTÉ and TG4 broadcast the weekend games.

There’s six All-Ireland football games live, along with the Tailteann Cup meeting of Meath and Down. Hurling wise there’s three finals in Croke Park on Saturday and two in Thurles on Sunday, while the All-Ireland senior camogie championship also gest under way.

Here’s this week’s TV coverage and the full list of GAA fixtures ahead:

Wednesday

Leinster minor football final

7.30pm: Dublin v Kildare, Portlaoise - TG4.

Friday

Munster minor football final

7.30pm: Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park, Tralee - TG4.

Saturday

All-Ireland senior football championship round 2

3pm: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh - GAAGO.

5pm: Westmeath v Galway, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

5pm: Kildare v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park - GAAGO.

7pm: Tyrone v Armagh, Healy Park, Omagh - RTÉ 2.

Tailteann Cup round 3

1pm: Meath v Down, Parnell Park - GAAGO ; Tipperary v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

; Tipperary v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 3pm: Cavan v Offaly, Longford; Laois v London, Parnell Park.

Christy Ring Cup final

5pm: Derry v Meath, Croke Park - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Nickey Rackard Cup final

3pm: Donegal v Monaghan, Croke Park - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Lory Meagher Cup final

1pm: Monaghan v Lancashire, Croke Park - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

All-Ireland senior camogie championship

3pm: Down v Clare, Liatroim Fontenoys; Antrim v Limerick, Dunloy.

5pm: Galway v Cork, Kenny Park, Athenry; Offaly v Waterford, Banagher.

Sunday

All-Ireland senior football championship round 2

2pm: Mayo v Louth, Castlebar - RTÉ 2; Monaghan v Clare, Clones.

Monaghan v Clare, Clones. 3pm: Roscommon v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park - GAAGO.

4pm: Donegal v Derry, Ballybofey - RTÉ 2.

Tailteann Cup round 3

1pm: Limerick v Wicklow, Portlaoise.

3pm: Longford v Carlow, Portlaoise; Wexford v Leitrim, Parnell Park; Fermanagh v Antrim, Armagh.

All-Ireland U20 hurling final

3pm: Cork v Offaly, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles - TG4.

All-Ireland minor hurling final