Luke Kelly loves his football, Max Holloway visits Croke Park and more Tweets of the Week

1. Brother against brother

Skill, Heart, and Respect: all learned in the garden!



Brothers Michael Carey of UL & Sean Carey of UCD - sons of Kilkenny great DJ Carey - were up against each other in tonight’s Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup match at Belfield.



📸 @sportsfilesteve https://t.co/RfFk393T7h pic.twitter.com/4bMCkxqEJt — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) January 31, 2019

2. Max Holloway loves a bit of GAA

Croke Park seats 82,000 and they play Irish football, hurling, hand ball and rounders here. There is no pay even at highest levels so players have their own jobs. Teams are the counties… https://t.co/01WTBfDZgv — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) January 27, 2019

3. Here’s to you, Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson would’ve been 100 today. Happy birthday to an all-time legend. pic.twitter.com/h7bDsNGvZ6 — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) January 31, 2019

4. Once a red, always a red Rafa

5. Shades of Maurice Fitzgerald about this

The incredible sideline kick from Kerry’s Seanie O’Shea and the reaction from new manager Peter Keane 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/nw336TBOfm — Stephen McCarthy (@sportsfilesteve) January 28, 2019

6. He’s come a long way from Sligo Rovers

Amazing to think that 10 years ago today, Seamus Coleman (still at @sligorovers) could not get onto the Ireland u21 squad. pic.twitter.com/6wbvzDSPUi — Aidan Fitzmaurice (@fitzmaidan) January 28, 2019

7. Captain fantastic

Sinead Aherne confirmed as 2019 Dublin Senior Captain!



Since making her debut back in 2003, Aherne has gone to win



3 SFC All Irelands

1 Div 1 NFL

2 Div 2 NFL

12 Leinster SFC titles

7 All Stars.



In 2018 she was named TG4 Snr Players’ Player of the Year!#COYGIB #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/hnysoRJaUk — DublinLGFA (@dublinladiesg) January 31, 2019

8. Ah, Pro Evo

The Pro Evo version of Phil Jagielka is on the move pic.twitter.com/woZmiWFcYa — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) January 31, 2019

9. All together now

10. And the Auld Triangle…

With statues going up to the great man, worth having a look again at the greatest Luke Kelly pic. pic.twitter.com/LwGOPQnSbe — Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) January 30, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: