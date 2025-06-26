Advertisement
Kerry's Dylan Casey (file pic). Leah Scholes/INPHO
Two changes for Kerry ahead of Armagh quarter-final

Meanwhile, Paudie Clifford and Paul Geaney are notable inclusions among the substitutes.
8.49pm, 26 Jun 2025

KERRY HAVE made two changes for Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Armagh at Croke Park (throw-in: 4pm).

Dylan Casey and Micheál Burns replace Mike Breen and Diarmuid O’Connor in the starting team.

Kerry lost Breen to a hamstring issue before last week’s win over Cavan, while O’Connor departed the game early clutching his shoulder.

Kerry (v Armagh)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) 6. Gavin White (Dr Crokes) 7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle),

8. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)  9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks) 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Conor Geaney (Dingle) 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs:

  • 16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)
  • 17.  Paudie Clifford (Fossa)
  • 18. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes)
  • 19. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
  • 20. Tom Leo O’Sullivan (Dingle)
  • 21. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)
  • 22. Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes)
  • 23. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys)
  • 24. Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion)
  • 25. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
  • 26. Dara Moynihan (Spa, Killarney)
