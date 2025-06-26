The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Two changes for Kerry ahead of Armagh quarter-final
KERRY HAVE made two changes for Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Armagh at Croke Park (throw-in: 4pm).
Dylan Casey and Micheál Burns replace Mike Breen and Diarmuid O’Connor in the starting team.
Kerry lost Breen to a hamstring issue before last week’s win over Cavan, while O’Connor departed the game early clutching his shoulder.
Meanwhile, Paudie Clifford and Paul Geaney are notable inclusions among the substitutes.
Kerry (v Armagh)
1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) 6. Gavin White (Dr Crokes) 7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle),
8. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort) 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)
10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks) 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)
13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Conor Geaney (Dingle) 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
Subs:
