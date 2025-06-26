Two changes for Kerry ahead of Armagh quarter-final

KERRY HAVE made two changes for Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Armagh at Croke Park (throw-in: 4pm).

Dylan Casey and Micheál Burns replace Mike Breen and Diarmuid O’Connor in the starting team.

Kerry lost Breen to a hamstring issue before last week’s win over Cavan, while O’Connor departed the game early clutching his shoulder.

Meanwhile, Paudie Clifford and Paul Geaney are notable inclusions among the substitutes.

Kerry (v Armagh)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) 6. Gavin White (Dr Crokes) 7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle),

8. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort) 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks) 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Conor Geaney (Dingle) 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs: