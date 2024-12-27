Two sailors die during treacherous Sydney to Hobart yacht race

TWO SAILORS HAVE died in separate incidents during the treacherous Sydney to Hobart yacht race, as a string of yachts retired in powerful winds and high seas.

One of the crew members, Roy Quaden (55) on Flying Fish Arctos, was hit on the head by a boom as the fleet raced down the New South Wales coast, race organisers said.

The other man, Nick Smith (65), was struck by the main sheet (a line connected to the boom) aboard Bowline and thrown across the boat and struck his head on a winch, said David Jacobs, vice commodore of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.

Other crew tried to revive the two Australians but were unsuccessful. They were the first fatalities in the 628-nautical mile bluewater classic since 1998.

Challenging conditions

Weather conditions played a part in the deaths, Jacobs told reporters, with one of the boats facing 30-38 knot winds and seas of two-to-three metres.

“They’re challenging conditions. You only need to be hit broadside by a wave and it will knock you across,” Jacobs said, adding however that the weather was not “extreme” for ocean racers.

One man was also swept overboard from the yacht Porco Rosso and carried far out before being rescued by his crew, Jacobs said.

He promised an investigation by the yacht club to help improve safety in the event but said the race would go on.

So far 21 yachts — including race record holder Comanche — have pulled out from the fleet of 104 that left Sydney Harbour yesterday bound for the Tasmanian capital, organisers said.

Many were dismasted or suffered damage to mainsails and other equipment.

Weather is a critical factor in the race, first held in 1945, with wind and sea conditions often changing rapidly as yachts head south and then tackle the notorious Bass Strait.

The fatalities were the first in the race since 1998 when six men died, five boats sank and 55 sailors were rescued after a deep depression exploded over the fleet in Bass Strait.

© – AFP 2024

Written by AFP and posted on TheJournal.ie