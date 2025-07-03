Two debutants feature in Ireland team to face Georgia

TWO DEBUTANTS have been included to start Ireland’s opening game of the two-Test Summer series against Georgia on Saturday evening in Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi (kick off: 6pm Irish time, live on Virgin Media).

Leinster winger Tommy O’Brien and Connacht lock Darragh Murray feature in the team, with several big names missing due to their British and Irish Lions commitments.

Ireland interim head coach Paul O’Connell has also selected four uncapped players on the bench — Munster duo Michael Milne and Tom Ahern, as well as Connacht pair Jack Aungier and Ben Murphy.

Meanwhile, Craig Casey captains Ireland for the first time.

The Munster star becomes the 112th Ireland Test captain since 1875 and the third scrum-half to do so in the professional era after Niall Hogan (three times) and Eoin Reddan (once).

Ireland team to play Georgia:

15: Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster)(8)

14: Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)*

13: Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(7)

12: Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(19)

11: Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)(38)

10: Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(8)

9: Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(captain)(18)

1: Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)(2)

2: Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(4)

3: Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(6)

4: Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(1)

5: Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)*

6: Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(27)

7: Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster)(3)

8: Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster)(2)

Replacements:

16: Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(2)

17: Michael Milne (UCD/Munster)*

18: Jack Aungier (Clontarf/Connacht)*

19: Tom Ahern (Shannon/Munster)*

20: Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(4)

21: Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)*

22: Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(24)

23: Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)(10)

*denotes uncapped