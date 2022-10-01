Two in two for Ireland U21 winger, as Mark Hughes' men boost promotion hopes

TYREIK WRIGHT scored the winner as Bradford won 2-1 away at Harrogate Town to boost their promotion hopes in League Two today.

The Cork native was one of the unfortunate players to miss a penalty as Ireland U21s suffered playoff agony in Israel during the week.

Mark Hughes may have been tempted to rest the youngster after his arduous midweek exploits.

However, the manager was rewarded for his faith in Wright, who scored a 73rd-minute winner to keep his side in the hunt for promotion — they are fifth in the table at the time of writing.

It was Wright’s second successive game finding the net in League Two from four appearances in total, as he finished clinically when played through on goal.

In the build-up to the Israel match, the 21-year-old spoke of feeling rejuvenated after joining Bradford, after difficult loan spells elsewhere previously in his career.

Wright was not the only Irish player involved today. Wolves loanee and Ireland underage international Lewis Richards was on the bench for Harrogate, as was 37-year-old player-coach Colin Doyle for the visitors.