This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Two or three' Wales players have contracted coronavirus

The unnamed stars have now reportedly recovered.

By Press Association Friday 17 Apr 2020, 10:34 PM
47 minutes ago 1,493 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5077616
The Wales team (file pic).
Image: Rodrigo Reyes Marin
The Wales team (file pic).
The Wales team (file pic).
Image: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

WALES HEAD COACH Wayne Pivac has revealed that “two or three” of his squad have tested positive for coronavirus.

The pandemic saw the Six Nations brought to a halt before it could reach a conclusion, with Wales’ clash with Scotland the last of four matches to be postponed.

Pivac succeeded compatriot Warren Gatland in the hotseat last year and the New Zealander has revealed three of his players have contracted the illness.

“It’s ripping through the communities here,” the Wales coach told 1 NEWS.

“At the moment we’ve had two or three cases that I’m aware of within our squad.”

Those players have now reportedly recovered and Wales are scheduled to return to action when travelling to face Japan on June 27, before matches against the All Blacks on July 4 and 11.

“I don’t think anyone wants these games to be cancelled, we need them to be played,” Pivac added.

“We need the money into the game for the game to survive. We’re all in the same boat there.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie