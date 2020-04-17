'Two or three' Wales players have contracted coronavirus

WALES HEAD COACH Wayne Pivac has revealed that “two or three” of his squad have tested positive for coronavirus.

The pandemic saw the Six Nations brought to a halt before it could reach a conclusion, with Wales’ clash with Scotland the last of four matches to be postponed.

Pivac succeeded compatriot Warren Gatland in the hotseat last year and the New Zealander has revealed three of his players have contracted the illness.

“It’s ripping through the communities here,” the Wales coach told 1 NEWS.

“At the moment we’ve had two or three cases that I’m aware of within our squad.”

Those players have now reportedly recovered and Wales are scheduled to return to action when travelling to face Japan on June 27, before matches against the All Blacks on July 4 and 11.

“I don’t think anyone wants these games to be cancelled, we need them to be played,” Pivac added.

“We need the money into the game for the game to survive. We’re all in the same boat there.”