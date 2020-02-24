This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bradford City player charged with child sex offences

Tyrell Robinson, who has been sacked by the club today, is accused of committing the crimes in August 2018.

By Ben Blake Monday 24 Feb 2020, 4:07 PM
22-year-old Robinson has been with Bradford City since 2017.
BRADFORD CITY HAVE terminated the contract of Tyrell Robinson after he was charged with sexual activity with a child today. 

According to the West Yorkshire Police, it is alleged that the 22-year-old engaged in penetrative sexual activity with a child in August 2018. 

Robinson, who joined Bradford City from Arsenal in 2017, is also accused of making an indecent image of a child and distributing an indecent image of a child. 

Following the news, the League Two side have sacked the player, who plays left-back or as a winger. He had previously been suspended since his initial arrest 18 months ago. 

“Bradford City Football Club has parted company with Tyrell Robinson,” a club statement reads.

“This comes after West Yorkshire Police confirmed charges had been brought against Robinson, following his arrest in August 2018.

“Robinson has been dismissed from the remainder of his contract on grounds of committing gross misconduct.”

He is due to appear before Bradford magistrates on 7 April. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons 

