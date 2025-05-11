Tyrone edge Kerry and close in on third U20 title in four years

TYRONE 2-14

KERRY 0-14

Kevin Egan reports from Laois Hire O’Moore Park

IT WAS LIVELY, it was intense, it was open and thrilling, and it was evenly-contested in almost every aspect, bar one.

Kerry created more goal chances than Tyrone in this All-Ireland U20 semi-final contest in perfect conditions in Portlaoise, but through a combination of poor finishing and all-out defence from the Ulster champions, Tyrone are now one hour away from making it three All-Ireland titles in four years at this grade.

There was a lot to like about Kerry’s play here, particularly in the manner in which they bounced back from Tyrone’s fast start. Ruairí McCullagh and Eoin McElholm wasted no time in making their mark on this contest, kicking every score as Tyrone raced into an 0-5 to 0-1 lead, with Kerry only adding their second point in the 17th minute when Paddy Lane opted to take an easy point rather than go for goal.

Two minutes later a long kickout over the top ran through to Liam Óg Massey and while it looked like the chance was lost when he failed to gather possession at the first attempt, he squeezed a handpass through to McElholm, who showed no such mercy as he blasted the ball inside Michael Tansley’s near post.

That was the score that finally sparked Kerry into life, and five points in five minutes showed the craft and quality that lay in Tomás Ó Sé’s panel. Evan Boyle and Killian Dennehy were superb as they began to dominate the Tyrone kickout, with Dennehy kicking one of the highlight reel scores.

Enter the new rules, and a couple of technical fouls – either side of another Dennehy score – that gave Tyrone oxygen when they badly needed it.

Matthew Quinn was impeded after taking a midfield mark and then a three-up breach saw McCullagh kick two frees in a row, one from outside the arc, to leave it 1-8 to 0-8 when Kerry had been every bit as good as their opponents up to that point.

Then to compound the damage, another long kickout over the top was worked through to Noah Grimes and he doubled the lead with one flash of the boot.

On the next attack both Ciarán Collins and Paddy Lane tried to force the ball over the line from inside the small square but through sheer desperation, Tyrone found a way to keep the ball out, and throughout the second half too there were plenty more clear goal chances that Kerry couldn’t finish.

Eddie Healy dejected after the game. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ben Murphy, who seemed to be able to slice open the Tyrone defence at will, failed to convert two of those chances, firing one narrowly wide and hammering another straight at Conan McGarvey, with Emmet Daly unable to breach the line from the rebound.

For a while however, it looked like Kerry mightn’t need a green flag. Their attack was more balanced, Ronan Carroll was a lively addition after he came in, and with ten minutes to play, it was 2-11 to 0-14 and they had momentum.

Advertisement

Their reserves of killer instinct however, ran dry. A handful of poor wides gave Tyrone the chance to push clear again, with McCullagh and McElholm crowning their superb displays with late scores to bring their combined tally to 1-13 in all.

Scorers for Tyrone: Ruairí McCullagh 0-9 (0-3f, 1tpf, 0-1 45, 0-1m), Eoin McElholm 1-4 (0-1m), Noah Grimes 1-0, Shea McDermott 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: Paddy Lane 0-7 (0-5f), Killian Dennehy 0-2, Daniel Kirby 0-2, Eddie Healy 0-1, Liam Evans 0-1, Ronan Carroll 0-1.

TYRONE:

1. Conan McGarvey (Galbally Pearses)

4. Conor Devlin (Ardboe O’Donovan Rossa) 3. Ben Hughes (Donaghmore St. Patrick’s) 6. Joey Clarke (Donaghmore St. Patrick’s)

7. Caolan Donnelly (Fintona Pearses) 5. Callum Daly (Omagh St. Enda’s) 2. Fiachra Nelis (Edendork St. Malachy’s)

8. Cónán Devlin (Ardboe O’Donovan Rossa) 9. Conor O’Neill (Donaghmore St. Patrick’s)

10. Conall Sheehy (Cookstown Fr. Rocks) 15. Liam Óg Mossey (Gortin St. Patrick’s) 12. Matthew Quinn (Dungannon Thomas Clarkes)

13. Noah Grimes (Donaghmore St. Patrick’s) 14. Ruairí McCullagh (Loughmacrory St. Teresa’s) 11. Eoin McElholm (Loughmacrory St. Teresa’s)

SUBS:

17 Seán Broderick (Killyclogher St. Mary’s) for Conor Devlin (23)

24 Shea McDermott (Errigal Ciarán) for Grimes (48)

30 Eoin Donaghy (Loughmacrory St. Teresa’s) for Sheehy (53)

22 Darragh Donaghy (Galbally Pearses) for Mossey (59)

KERRY:

1. Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks)

3. Gearóid Evans (Keel) 2. Aodhán Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) 4. Maidhcí Lynch (Dr. Crokes)

7. Ben Murphy (Austin Stacks) 6. Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare) 5. Liam Evans (Keel)

9. Daniel Kirby (Austin Stacks) 8. Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets)

11. Evan Boyle (Ballyduff) 17. Donagh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses) 12. Killian Dennehy (Cordal)

10. Ciarán Collins (Rathmore) 14 .Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys) 13. Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks)

SUBS:

15 Ronan Carroll (Austin Stacks) for Collins (43)

23 Emmet Daly (Valentia Young Islanders) for Boyle (47)

18 Jack Murphy (Austin Stacks) for O’Sullivan (55)

19 Jack O’Sullivan (Brosna) for Kirby (58)

20 Odhrán Ferris (Ardfert) for Lane (58)

Ref: Barry Judge (Sligo)