Conor McKenna named to start for Tyrone against Donegal

MICKEY HARTE HAS selected Conor McKenna at centre-forward for today’s Division 1 tie against Donegal in Ballybofey.

It’s McKenna’s first competitive appearance for Tyrone since departing AFL side Essendon last month. He was quickly called into Harte’s squad upon his return and observers will be interested to see how he adapts to Gaelic football after six years in Australia.

He forms a strong Tyrone side for the clash against Declan Bonner’s Donegal, who they’ll meet in the Ulster championship in a fortnight.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan

2. Liam Rafferty

3. Ronan McNamee

4. Rory Brennan

5. Tiernan McCann

6. Kieran McGeary

7. Michael McKernan

8. Padraig Hampsey

9. Frank Burns

10. Mattie Donnelly

11. Conor McKenna

12. Darren McCurry

13. Peter Harte

14. Conall McCann

15. Conor Meyler

