Dublin: 12°C Sunday 18 October 2020
Conor McKenna named to start for Tyrone against Donegal

After departing Essendon, McKenna was called up to the Tyrone squad by Mickey Harte.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 18 Oct 2020, 1:48 PM
Conor McKenna as a Tyrone minor in 2014.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

MICKEY HARTE HAS selected Conor McKenna at centre-forward for today’s Division 1 tie against Donegal in Ballybofey.

It’s McKenna’s first competitive appearance for Tyrone since departing AFL side Essendon last month. He was quickly called into Harte’s squad upon his return and observers will be interested to see how he adapts to Gaelic football after six years in Australia.

He forms a strong Tyrone side for the clash against Declan Bonner’s Donegal, who they’ll meet in the Ulster championship in a fortnight.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan

2. Liam Rafferty
3. Ronan McNamee
4. Rory Brennan

5. Tiernan McCann
6. Kieran McGeary
7. Michael McKernan

8. Padraig Hampsey
9. Frank Burns

10. Mattie Donnelly
11. Conor McKenna 
12. Darren McCurry

13. Peter Harte
14. Conall McCann
15. Conor Meyler

