IT’S BEEN A hectic day tallying the sporting events that have fallen victim to Storm Ciara – arguably the second-largest surge of the day – but the big games in Division One have survived the weather and will go ahead.

Tyrone v Kerry is going ahead, although it has been switched from Omagh to Edendork.

The other games slated for Division One are going ahead, with Meath hosting Mayo in the need of points, while Donegal host Galway.

All games throw-in at 2pm, and we’ll be keeping you up to date here on The42.

