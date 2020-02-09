This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 9 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

5,455 Views 1 Comment
Share

Team News 

Tyrone v Kerry

 

Meath v Mayo 

Donegal v Galway

Capture

 

Capture

 

Impressive from everyone at Edendork to have their house in order to host today’s clash with Kerry. 

Not all of the games further down the leagues have survived the weather. 

Laois v Cavan (Division Two), Louth v Offaly (Division 3), and Wicklow v Sligo (Division Four) are all off. 

IT’S BEEN A hectic day tallying the sporting events that have fallen victim to Storm Ciara – arguably the second-largest surge of the day – but the big games in Division One have survived the weather and will go ahead.

Tyrone v Kerry is going ahead, although it has been switched from Omagh to Edendork.

The other games slated for Division One are going ahead, with Meath hosting Mayo in the need of points, while Donegal host Galway.

All games throw-in at 2pm, and we’ll be keeping you up to date here on The42.

Get in touch with us – email gavincooney@the42.ie or drop a comment below the line.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie