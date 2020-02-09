The highest-profile games in the Allianz football leagues have survived the weather.
So it’s, eh, pretty wet in Navan ahead of Meath/Mayo…
It’s kinda wet in Navan right now. #mayogaa #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/WwvL1syDLN— Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) February 9, 2020
Tyrone v Kerry
Here's our Starting XV for tomorrow's National Football League clash against @Kerry_Official— Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) February 8, 2020
Throw in at 2.00pm in Omagh. We'll see you there ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/uRvA47Hyks
Team Announcement: Kerry vs. Tyrone - Allianz Football League, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/iIy6gczFZe— Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) February 7, 2020
Meath v Mayo
The Meath Senior Football Team that faces @MayoGAA in the #AllianzLeagues this Sunday at 2 p.m.#YourEdge #MeathGAA#MeathFootball pic.twitter.com/p5GUPQApwF— Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) February 8, 2020
Make sure you keep an eye on our social media accounts tomorrow morning for any developments in relation to the game not going ahead. #mayogaa #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/jvvHSFcCDo— Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) February 8, 2020
Donegal v Galway
A significant addition to the Tyrone bench this afternoon: Cathal McShane wears 24.
Cathal McShane wears 24 for @TyroneGAALive #GAA #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/madqlATF78— Michael Devlin (@MichaelDevlin11) February 9, 2020
A reminder of how things stand in Division One ahead of today’s action.
Impressive from everyone at Edendork to have their house in order to host today’s clash with Kerry.
Last time I stood in @EdendorkGAC grounds a bunch of yrs ago, their clubhouse was in ruins after an arson attack. Now Kerry are up for a league game against Tyrone. Fantastic day for them. https://t.co/aUVJKFpUJE— Michael Foley (@MickFoley76) February 9, 2020
Not all of the games further down the leagues have survived the weather.
Laois v Cavan (Division Two), Louth v Offaly (Division 3), and Wicklow v Sligo (Division Four) are all off.
IT’S BEEN A hectic day tallying the sporting events that have fallen victim to Storm Ciara – arguably the second-largest surge of the day – but the big games in Division One have survived the weather and will go ahead.
Tyrone v Kerry is going ahead, although it has been switched from Omagh to Edendork.
The other games slated for Division One are going ahead, with Meath hosting Mayo in the need of points, while Donegal host Galway.
All games throw-in at 2pm, and we’ll be keeping you up to date here on The42.
