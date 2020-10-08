BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 8 October 2020
Advertisement

Tyrrell Hatton takes route 66 to set clubhouse target at BMW PGA Championship

Hatton carded an eagle, five birdies and a solitary bogey at Wentworth to finish six under par.

By Press Association Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 3:24 PM
1 hour ago 875 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5227729
Hatton shot 66 today.
Image: PA
Hatton shot 66 today.
Hatton shot 66 today.
Image: PA

AFTER ALMOST NINE months in the United States, England’s Tyrrell Hatton fittingly took route 66 to set the clubhouse target in the BMW PGA Championship, the tournament which inspired him to become a professional.

Hatton carded an eagle, five birdies and a solitary bogey at Wentworth to finish six under par, two shots ahead of Scottish Open winner Aaron Rai, Matthias Schwab, Scott Hend and JB Hansen. 

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington finished on level par after his round with Ulster’s Graeme McDowell finished on one over par.

Elsewhere, former Masters champion Patrick Reed had held the lead following four birdies in succession around the turn, but eventually signed for a 70 after dropping a shot on the fifth and making a double bogey on his final hole after pulling his approach into the water.

Hatton grew up not far from Wentworth and often came to one of the European Tour’s flagship events as a spectator, while he went into the final round in 2016 a shot off the lead before finishing seventh.

“I’ve been walking around here from the age of five so I feel pretty comfortable on the golf course,” Hatton said. “I’ve been round it so many times it almost has that home-course feel.

“To lift the trophy here is definitely a goal of mine and hopefully I can play well the next few days and give myself the chance to do that. That would be very special.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Hatton, who won his fourth European Tour title in a six-man, floodlit play-off in the Turkish Airlines Open last November, underwent wrist surgery at the end of the season and started 2020 in superb style with a first PGA Tour title in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“It’s nice to be pain-free after two and a half years,” the 28-year-old added. “This year I’ve also been in the gym quite a bit and it’s nice to have had the results we’ve had so far.”

Rai finished runner-up in the Irish Open a fortnight ago and followed that with victory in the ASI Scottish Open on Sunday, defeating Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off.

“There wasn’t much of a celebration,” the 25-year-old from Wolverhampton said following his bogey-free 68. “We drove back straight away after the Scottish Open and it was quite a long drive back home.

“I did spend Sunday night at home with my family, so I did get to see them. It was just nice to share a few moments without really having to celebrate, but maybe in a couple weeks’ time.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie