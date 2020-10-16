BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 16 October 2020
Advertisement

Hoodie-free Tyrrell Hatton continues blistering form at CJ Cup

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy both left to rue disappointing finishes in Las Vegas.

By AFP Friday 16 Oct 2020, 8:54 AM
22 minutes ago 361 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5234940
Hatton: three birdies and an eagle in his first five holes.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Hatton: three birdies and an eagle in his first five holes.
Hatton: three birdies and an eagle in his first five holes.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A DOUBLE-BOGEY finish cost Shane Lowry a fine start on the opening day of the US PGA CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.

The Clara native was on course to sign for a two-under par 70 before he got into trouble on the ninth — his final hole — and three-putted for double-bogey.

His level par start leaves him seven shots off the early lead set by England’s Tyrrell Hatton who fired a seven-under par 65 to grab a one-stroke lead.

Lowry is tied for 32nd place while Rory McIlroy, who was also left to rue a disappointing finish with three straight bogeys in his final three holes, is T37 a shot further back on one-over.

A day after his 29th birthday, Hatton — who won last week’s BMW Championship at Wentworth —  had three birdies and an eagle in his first five holes.

He finished one shot ahead of American duo Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele and two clear of Spain’s Jon Rahm and American Tyler Duncan.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Very happy with that round today,” Hatton said. “Felt pretty tired out there. Pace of play was pretty slow. Still struggling with jet lag. Pretty happy with that score.”

Coronavirus issues prompted the CJ Cup, typically staged in South Korea, to be played in Las Vegas.

Defending champion Justin Thomas took a double-bogey seven at the 18th to finish the first round tied for 32nd on even par.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie