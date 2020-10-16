Hoodie-free Tyrrell Hatton continues blistering form at CJ Cup

Hatton: three birdies and an eagle in his first five holes.

A DOUBLE-BOGEY finish cost Shane Lowry a fine start on the opening day of the US PGA CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.

The Clara native was on course to sign for a two-under par 70 before he got into trouble on the ninth — his final hole — and three-putted for double-bogey.

His level par start leaves him seven shots off the early lead set by England’s Tyrrell Hatton who fired a seven-under par 65 to grab a one-stroke lead.

Lowry is tied for 32nd place while Rory McIlroy, who was also left to rue a disappointing finish with three straight bogeys in his final three holes, is T37 a shot further back on one-over.

A day after his 29th birthday, Hatton — who won last week’s BMW Championship at Wentworth — had three birdies and an eagle in his first five holes.

He finished one shot ahead of American duo Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele and two clear of Spain’s Jon Rahm and American Tyler Duncan.

“Very happy with that round today,” Hatton said. “Felt pretty tired out there. Pace of play was pretty slow. Still struggling with jet lag. Pretty happy with that score.”

Coronavirus issues prompted the CJ Cup, typically staged in South Korea, to be played in Las Vegas.

Defending champion Justin Thomas took a double-bogey seven at the 18th to finish the first round tied for 32nd on even par.

