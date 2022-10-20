Membership : Access or Sign Up
Fury to defend world heavyweight title against Chisora

The bout will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on 3 December.

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora are set for a rematch.
TYSON FURY WILL defend his world heavyweight title against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on 3 December.

Fury has beaten his British rival twice before, via a unanimous decision at Wembley in July 2011 and a retirement win three years later at London’s ExCel.

The move comes following the collapse of talks for a prospective unification title bout between Fury and Anthony Joshua earlier this month.

The unbeaten Fury tweeted: “Let’s have it then Del Boy!!! See you December 3rd, London!”.

The 34-year-old will be stepping into the ring for the first time since his successful defence against Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April, with his WBC title on the line.

Chisora, 38, last fought in July, beating Kubrat Pulev via split decision at the O2 Arena.

