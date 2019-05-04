Spain turn on the style in Bray, Hungary shock Portugal and Italy win in U17 Euro openers

HOSTS IRELAND WERE held at Tallaght Stadium last night in their Group A encounter with Greece, but there were wins for Iceland, Russia, Italy and Hungary today in their respective Euro 2019 openers.

Iceland got their Group C campaign off to a winning start this afternoon with a 3-2 win over Russia in Whitehall, Dublin. An Andrei Savinov own goal opened the scoring for Iceland on 18 minutes before Jón Eyland Gíslason doubled their advantage 10 minutes later.

Andri Lucas Guðjohnsen added a third from the spot as Þorlákur Árnason’s side went in 3-0 up at the break. Ilya Golyatov’s second-half brace meant Iceland were forced to hold off a late fight back to secure the three points.

Spain also opened their bid on a positive note in Group D with a 3-0 victory over Austria in Bray, firing the three goals in less than 10 minutes before half time struck.

Watching the U17 Euros between Spain vs Austria. Dirty flick here by Yeremi Pino who then finds Robert Navarro pic.twitter.com/EjHVQUJMrN — Billy M (@Wideoverload) May 4, 2019

Jordi Escobar found the back of the net with 33 minutes gone before Roberto Navarro made it 2-0 three minutes later with an assured finish. Yeremi Pino sealed the deal as the clock hit 41 minutes, and stylish Spain held on to see out the comfortable win.

Italy came out on top in their Group D clash against Germany despite the latter scoring first. Maximilian Beier put Germany into the lead after a dominant opening but Nicholas Bofanti equalised shortly after.

Italy's Nicholas Bonfanti celebrates scoring. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

With nine minutes to go, Sebastiano Esposito nailed a sweetly-struck free-kick, before Samuel Giovane got a late, late third goal to make it 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium.

And substitute Mark Kosznovszky’s 80th-minute finish was enough to see Hungary edge past Portugal at the Belfield Bowl.

Portugal dominated possession in the Group C clash, but Hungary hit home when it mattered most to record a shock win.

Today’s Results

Iceland 3-2 Russia

Spain 3-0 Austria

Germany 1-3 Italy

Hungary 1-0 Portugal

