This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 4 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spain turn on the style in Bray, Hungary shock Portugal and Italy win in U17 Euro openers

Iceland also came out on top this afternoon.

By The42 Team Saturday 4 May 2019, 9:35 PM
28 minutes ago 929 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4620063
Winning: Italy had a good day in Tallaght.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Winning: Italy had a good day in Tallaght.
Winning: Italy had a good day in Tallaght.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

HOSTS IRELAND WERE held at Tallaght Stadium last night in their Group A encounter with Greece, but there were wins for Iceland, Russia, Italy and Hungary today in their respective Euro 2019 openers.

Iceland got their Group C campaign off to a winning start this afternoon with a 3-2 win over Russia in Whitehall, Dublin. An Andrei Savinov own goal opened the scoring for Iceland on 18 minutes before Jón Eyland Gíslason doubled their advantage 10 minutes later.

Andri Lucas Guðjohnsen added a third from the spot as Þorlákur Árnason’s side went in 3-0 up at the break. Ilya Golyatov’s second-half brace meant Iceland were forced to hold off a late fight back to secure the three points.

Spain also opened their bid on a positive note in Group D with a 3-0 victory over Austria in Bray, firing the three goals in less than 10 minutes before half time struck.

Jordi Escobar found the back of the net with 33 minutes gone before Roberto Navarro made it 2-0 three minutes later with an assured finish. Yeremi Pino sealed the deal as the clock hit 41 minutes, and stylish Spain held on to see out the comfortable win.

Italy came out on top in their Group D clash against Germany despite the latter scoring first. Maximilian Beier put Germany into the lead after a dominant opening but Nicholas Bofanti equalised shortly after.

Nicholas Bonfanti celebrates scoring a goal Italy's Nicholas Bonfanti celebrates scoring. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

With nine minutes to go, Sebastiano Esposito nailed a sweetly-struck free-kick, before Samuel Giovane got a late, late third goal to make it 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium.

And substitute Mark Kosznovszky’s 80th-minute finish was enough to see Hungary edge past Portugal at the Belfield Bowl.

Portugal dominated possession in the Group C clash, but Hungary hit home when it mattered most to record a shock win.

Today’s Results

  • Iceland 3-2 Russia
  • Spain 3-0 Austria
  • Germany 1-3 Italy
  • Hungary 1-0 Portugal

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie