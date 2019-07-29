U20 football and hurling double header confirmed for Saturday

Cork, Kilkenny and Dublin are in action on Saturday.

O’MOORE PARK, PORTLAOISE will host an U20 double-header on Saturday afternoon in the form of the All-Ireland hurling semi-final and football decider, the GAA has confirmed.

At 2pm Kilkenny and Cork meet in the U20 hurling last-four clash, followed by Dublin against Cork in the U20 football final at 4pm. Both games will be televised live on RTÉ.

The second hurling semi-final, involving Tipperary and Wexford, takes place in Nowlan Park at 1.45pm on Sunday. It will be aired on TG4.

Both the Cats and Premier will have a number of senior players involved in this weekends semi-finals. Liam Sheedy’s bench yesterday included U20s Jake Morris and Jerome Cahill, while Kilkenny star Adrian Mullen was rested for their recent Leinster U20 final victory but is part of DJ Carey’s panel.

Meanwhile, the All-Ireland U20 B hurling final between Down and Kerry throws in at 3.45pm in Pairc Tailteann, Navan.

Saturday

All-Ireland U20 hurling semi-final

Kilkenny v Cork, O’Moore Park, 2pm - RTÉ

All-Ireland U20 football final

Dublin v Cork, O’Moore Park, 4pm - RTÉ

All-Ireland U20 hurling B final

Down v Kerry, Pairc Tailteann, 3.45pm

Sunday

All-Ireland U20 hurling semi-final

Tipperary v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 1.45pm - TG4

