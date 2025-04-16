Late comeback as Tyrone senior star helps U20 All-Ireland champions progress in Ulster

Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Ulster quarter-finals

Tyrone 3-15 Armagh 1-11

Cavan 2-26 Down 1-13

Leinster quarter-finals

Meath 0-20 Wexford 2-10

Dublin 1-19 Wicklow 0-17

Connacht round robin

Mayo 5-22 Sligo 2-16

Roscommon 6-17 Leitrim 1-8

SENIOR STAR EOIN McElholm was among the goals as the Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 football championship holders Tyrone came from behind to secure their Ulster semi-final place.

The Red Hands trailed neighbours Armagh by three points at the three-quarter mark and looked in real danger of missing out on a last four clash with Derry.

But an emphatic 3-4 without response in the closing quarter-hour or so sealed a flattering 10-point win.

Conall Sheehy slammed Tyrone’s first goal in the 48th minute and McElholm added the second in the 55th minute, followed shortly after by a three-pointer from Noah Grimes.

McElholm finished with an impressive 1-2 while free-taker Ruairi McCullagh helped himself to 0-7. John Joe Hughes was terrific in attack for Armagh, registering 1-4 and the early goal that helped the Orchard lead by 1-6 to 0-8 at half-time.

Cavan hammered Down in the other Ulster quarter-final to secure their semi-final place alongside Donegal.

Cian Keaney and Matthew Smith were to the fore as Cavan surged 12 points clear of Down at one stage in the first-half, hitting the interval with a 0-16 to 1-7 lead.

Second-half goals from Matthew Costello and Jake Whyte completed Cavan’s big win.

Meanwhile, Leinster U20 holders Meath and Dublin will join group winners Louth and Kildare in Thursday’s 11am draw for the semi-finals.

But both the Royal County and record winners Dublin had to live on their wits at times during their respective quarter-final wins this evening.

Meath, back at full strength after fielding a second string in their dead rubber loss to Offaly, were level seven times with Wexford.

The hosts were a point behind with 11 minutes remaining after Rory Gilbert’s fisted goal for Wexford.

Meath’s response was impressive and ultimately secured the win as they reeled off eight points, a blitz of scoring that included two-pointers from Rian Stafford, John Harkin and big midfielder Michael McIvor.

Like Meath, Dublin were installed as favourites against Wicklow but fell four points down early on following Wicklow scores from their leading attacker Ryan Harrisson and Alex Kavanagh.

A strong Dublin period between the 15th and and 23rd minutes yielded eight points and helped the 2020 champions to lead by 0-13 to 0-8 at half-time.

But with Harrisson terrific on the long-range frees for Wicklow – he drilled four two-pointers in the second-half – the Garden County dramatically roared back to level terms at 0-15 apiece.

Dublin saved a strong kick for the last lap and back-to-back scores from free-taker Joe Quigley were followed by a crucial Paddy Kelly goal in the 50th minute.

In Connacht, Mayo are through to the 30 April provincial U20 final while Roscommon will play Sligo in the semi-final on April 23.

All of which means that Galway are dramatically out having finished second from bottom in the provincial round robin, with Leitrim at the foot of the table.

Claremorris duo Darragh Beirne and Niall Hurley struck 4-10 between them as Mayo put 5-22 on the board against Sligo.

Mayo built on a 3-9 to 0-5 half-time lead with goals from Beirne and Hurley to advance to the final as group winners.

Roscommon only needed a single point to reach the semi-final but won at their ease in a 24-point rout of luckless Leitrim.

