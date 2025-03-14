Ireland U20s fall to defeat in Italy; France win championship as Wales shock England

Italy U20 15

Ireland U20 12

IRELAND HAVE FINISHED bottom of the U20 Six Nations after suffering a first ever defeat to Italy in the competition in Treviso.

Neil Doak’s side found themselves in an early 15-0 hole at the rain-soaked Stadio Monigo, trailing by the same score at half-time, and their second-half fightback fell short despite eventual tries by Henry Walker and Tom Wood.

In a far more eye-catching twist to the championship, however, France were crowned champions on Friday night as they survived a Scottish scare in a 95-point thriller in Paris, while Grand Slam-chasing England fell to a 10-point defeat to Wales in Cardiff and blew their chance to retain their title.

Wales' Evan Minto, Harry Beddall and Aidan Boshoff celebrate with try-scorer Steffan Emanuel. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

World champions England had been heavy favourites to claim the Slam but suffered a first defeat since 2023 as Richard Whiffin’s Welsh side sealed third spot with another seismic upset at Cardiff Arms Park.

Tries by Steff Emanuel and Harry Rees-Weldon on either side of the break sent the packed venue wild and when full-time blew in the Welsh capital, France knew with half an hour remaining in their own game against then-bottom side Scotland that a bonus-point victory would secure the title.

France already had the bonus point in the bag at that point — but they almost forgot the victory.

Les Bleus were forced to hold off a Scottish fightback to earn a remarkable 45-40 victory at the Stade Jean-Bouin, sparking wild celebrations as they usurped England at the top of the table.

Scotland’s two bonus points in defeat, meanwhile, saw them overtake Ireland into fifth, avoiding a bottom-placed finish by dint of Matthew Urwin’s 79th-minute drop-goal which gave them a shot at victory over the French.

Ireland, then, slipped into last place after another error-strewn, often rudderless-looking performance against Italy.

Italy actually scored their two early tries with 14 men, while hooker Nicolo Corvasce was in the sin-bin.

After six minutes, wing Alessandro Drago provided the finishing touch to a superb transition score from deep before temporary hooker Alessio Caiolo-Serra waltzed over for a converted score with only 12 minutes gone.

Trailing 15-0, Ireland finally got on the board on 46 minutes as Ulster hooker Henry Walker converted off the back of an excellent lineout maul.

Daniel Green’s conversion from wide left was off the mark, but Neil Doak’s side appeared to seize the momentum when Italian flanker Miranda was yellow-carded for killing the ball just six minutes later.

Tom Wood applied the finish to that third-quarter Irish surge after a fine team move from left to right inside the Italian 22′. Munster out-half Wood, son of former Ireland hooker Keith, gave sub Sam Wisniewski — on for the injured Green at this point — a simple conversion for 15-12.

But despite the best efforts of Michael Foy in particular, who was Ireland’s standout player of the tournament, the young men in green continued to cough up opportunities and Italy held on for a famous victory and a fourth-placed finish.

Scorers for Italy U20s: Tries: Alessandro Drago, Alessio Caiolo-Serra. Cons: Pietro Celi (1/2). Pens: Pietro Celi (1/1)

Scorers for Ireland U20: Tries: Henry Walker, Tom Wood. Cons: Sam Wisniewski (1/1).

Italy U20

15. Gianmarco Pietramala (Unione Rugby Firenze)

14. Alessandro Drago (Mogliano Veneto Rugby)

13. Federico Zanandrea (Mogliano Veneto Rugby)

12. Edoardo Todaro (Northampton Saints Academy)

11. Malik Faissal (Rugby Parma FC 1931)

10. Pietro Celi (Livorno Rugby)

9. Niccolò Beni (Biarritz Olympique)

1. Christian Brasini (Livorno Rugby)

2. Nicolò Michele Corvasce (SS Lazio Rugby 1927)

3. Bruno Vallesi (Rugby Viadana 1970)

4. Mattia Midena (Rugby Country)

5. Tommaso Redondi (Verona Rugby)

6. Anthony Italo Miranda (Rugby Country)

7. Nelson Casartelli (Rugby Country)

8. Giacomo Milano (Captain, Rugby Noceto FC)

Replacements:

16. Alessio Caiolo-Serra (Stade Olympique Chambérien Rugby)

17. Sergio Pelliccioli (Rugby Petrarca)

18. Nicola Bolognini Rugby Badia 1981)

19. Enoch Opoku-Gyamfi (Bath Rugby Academy)

20. Carlo Antonio Bianchi (Unione Rugby Firenze)

21. Matteo Bellotto (Mogliano Veneto Rugby)

22. Roberto Fasti (Rugby Casale)

23. Riccardo Ioannucci (Rugby Petrarca)

Ireland U20

15. Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

14. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)

13. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

11. Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

1. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

6. David Walsh (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

7. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)

8. Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Mikey Yarr (UCD RFC/Leinster)

17. Paddy Moore (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

18. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

19. Conor Kennelly (Highfield RFC/Munster)

20. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

21. Chris O’Connor (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

22. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

23. Connor Fahy (Clontarf FC/Leinster).