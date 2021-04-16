BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 16 April 2021
Whelan and Higgins combine to help UCD record thumping win

Students prove too strong for Cabinteely while elsewhere there were wins for Athlone, Cobh and Shels. Galway drew 1-1 with Treaty United.

By Andrew Dempsey Friday 16 Apr 2021, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 1,356 Views 0 Comments
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

UCD 4

CABINTEELY 1

Andrew Dempsey reports from the UCD Bowl

UCD’s DYNAMIC PAIR Colm Whelan and Donal Higgins dismantled Cabinteely this evening as the Students ran out comprehensive 4-1 winners over their Southside rivals.

The electric Colm Whelan did most of the damage with a hat-trick, while Higgins grabbed a brace of assists and a goal, his first for UCD.

The result sends Andy Myler’s charges into second position, while Cabo dropped back to 5th after a tumultuous week.

Pat Devlin’s charges came into the game having had an enforced break last weekend, their home tie against Galway was postponed due to a Covid-19 case in their camp.

As a result, Cabo had to forfeit last week’s fixture with their failure to fulfil the fixture – and they made a protest against it right before kick-off.

The Green and White’s starting XI lined up on the sideline in front of the main stand – and issued a statement saying they felt they were punished ‘unfairly’ by losing the three points.

However, that stand proved fruitless in terms of tonight’s game – as UCD took an early lead.

Colm Whelan latched onto a Liam Kerrigan flick-on, before slotting home past Adam Hayden.

And the Students almost made it two shortly after, with Sam Todd seeing his looping header come off the post after a Luke Boore cross.

However, Cabo did respond to falling behind with Kieran Marty Waters – who was making his 100th appearance for the club – curling his low shot off the butt of the post.

But UCD made it two on the stroke of half-time, as Whelan slotted home under the legs of Hayden in the Cabinteely goal following a Donal Higgins assist.

It was the combination of Higgins and Whelan again who combined to make it three for the hosts after two minutes of the second-half.

However, Cabinteely were handed a lifeline minutes later – as Dean Casey’s superb free-kick nestled in the top corner of the net, leaving Lorcan Healy with no chance.

Andy Myler’s charges would then put pay to any hope of a Cabo fightback minutes later – as the scintillating Higgins made it four.

The ex-Galway United attacking midfielder finished coolly after the ball was handed to him on a plate by the exceptional Whelan.

And that was how it finished, as Cabinteely proved no match for UCD’s attacking prowess and vigour. 

Elsewhere in the First Division, Athlone’s Kurtis Byrne scored a brace as they defeated Bray, the former Dundalk attacker cancelling out Dylan Barnett’s goal for the Wicklow side.

Wilson Waweru was the Galway saviour as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Treaty United, who took the lead through Edward McCarthy.

Cobh defeated Wexford 2-1 – Ciaran Griffin and Killian Cooper scoring for Ramblers; Kyle Robinson getting the Wexford goal; while Shelbourne defeated Cork City 3-1, Ally Gilchrist, Shane Farrell and Yoyo Mahdy scoring the goals that saw off Colin Healy’s side, who took the lead through Dylan McGlade.

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Michael Gallagher (Michael McHugh, 73), Luke Boore, Sam Todd; Eoin Farrell, Paul Doyle, Dara Keane (Sean Brennan, 57), Evan Weir; Donal Higgins (Mark Dignam, 57), Colm Whelan (Danu Kinsella Bishop, 84), Liam Kerrigan (Adam Lennon, 84).

CABINTEELY: Adam Hayden; Kieran Butler (Ben Hanrahan, 59), Kevin Knight, Luke McWilliams; Daniel Blackbyrne, Alex Aspil (Deane Watters, 59), Zak O’Neill, Vilius Labutis, Dean Casey (Niall Barnes, 59); Sean McDonald (Conor Knight, 67), Kieran Marty Waters (Jem Campion, 87).

Referee: Oliver Moran.

Andrew Dempsey
