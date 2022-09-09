Lonergan stars for UCD as they stun Dundalk to move off the bottom

UCD 3

DUNDALK 2

Dave Donnelly reports

TOMMY LONERGAN struck twice as UCD stunned Dundalk to leapfrog Finn Harps and move back off the bottom of the Premier Division.

The former St Patrick’s Athletic striker netted the winner two minutes from time as the Students twice came from behind to earn a dramatic win.

Dundalk arrived at the UCD Bowl knowing a win could see them move level with Shamrock Rovers at the summit – albeit with two more games played – but it didn’t go to plan.

Goals in either half from former Student Keith Ward – a spectacular free kick – and Steven Bradley seemed to have the Lilywhites cruising to victory.

Ward's goal was not enough for Dundalk. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

While the five-goal swing that would have seen them overtake Rovers at the top never looked likely, all seemed to be going to plan when Bradley struck just before the hour.

Lonergan had levelled for the Student just minutes earlier as his swift turn left Sam Bone for dead before smartly picking out the bottom corner.

Dundalk had deservedly taken the lead five minutes before time as Ward curled his free kick in off the post after Michael Gallagher had scythed down Bradley.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side had made most of the early running as another former UCD man, David McMillan, almost marked his 300th League of Ireland appearance with a goal.

Another of the visitors’ ex-UCD crew, Greg Sloggett, headed over from a Ryan O’Kane cross before Bone just failed to turn home a Ward corner.

Gallagher blocked Ward’s effort on the line but the home side were powerless shortly after as Ward sent a superb effort in off the post.

UCD were level within six minutes of the restart, however, as their intensity paid off with Lonergan’s fine individual effort.

Bradley put Dundalk back in front, however, as he was picked out in space by O’Kane and calmly stroked the ball past Kian Moore.

That was to be as good as it got, however, as Lonergan’s flick found the magnificent Seán Brennan and he picked out Dylan Duffy, who cut in and curled into the bottom corner.

And Lonergan put the Students in front for the first time two minutes from time from another counter as Dara Keane found Duffy, and he picked out Lonergan to smash into the top corner.

John Mountney was inches from heading in an equaliser for Dundalk but UCD finished the stronger as sub Alex Nolan tested Nathan Shepperd twice in injury time.

UCD: Kian Moore; Alex Dunne, Michael Gallagher (Jack Keaney 44), Sam Todd, Daniel Norris (Mark Dignam 70); Evan Caffrey, Dara Keane, Sean Brennan; Donal Higgins, Dylan Duffy (Alex Nolan 60), Tommy Lonergan.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Lewis Macari (John Mountney 55), Andy Boyle, Sam Bone, Darragh Leahy (Joe Adams 84); Greg Sloggett, Alfie Lewis (Paul Doyle 55), Keith Ward; Steven Bradley, Ryan O’Kane (Runar Hauge 68), David McMillan (John Martin 55).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).