UCD youngster joins Shamrock Rovers

UCD YOUNGSTER LUKE O’Regan has signed for Shamrock Rovers.

The former Ireland U19 international has been loaned back to The Students for the first half of the 2026 season, but will participate in training sessions with the Hoops alongside UCD.

O’Regan’s first senior start for UCD was in April 2023 against Rovers in Tallaght.

Shamrock Rovers Director of Football Ronan Finn had a stint with UCD towards the end of his playing career and recommended O’Regan to manager Stephen Bradley, having trained with the youngster.

The winger was named UCD Young Player of the Year for 2024, though his progress was curtailed owing to an injury-interrupted 2025 campaign.

“Luke is a player we have liked for some time, and we think he can be a really exciting player for us. So we’re delighted Ronan has managed to get Luke over the line,” Bradley said.

“He has really strong attributes, especially in the attacking part of the pitch. He will suit how we play, and again is another with a really good age profile.”

On the reason for the 21-year-old’s prompt return to UCD, Bradley added: “We’ve looked at Luke, and we think it’s important that he plays a lot of games between now and the summer. He is ready to come into us now, there’s no doubt about it, but considering he has been injured, we think it would be good for Luke to play a lot of games. Then he can come back to us in the summer, ready to go.”