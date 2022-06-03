Uefa apologises to fans over Champions League final chaos

UEFA APOLOGISED TO supporters Friday for their “frightening and distressing” experience ahead of the Champions League final, saying no football fan should have to face such scenes.

“UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France… No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.

More to follow

