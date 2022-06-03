Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 3 June 2022
Uefa apologises to fans over Champions League final chaos

‘No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again,’ a statement reads.

By The42 Team Friday 3 Jun 2022, 6:30 PM
Image: PA

UEFA APOLOGISED TO supporters Friday for their “frightening and distressing” experience ahead of the Champions League final, saying no football fan should have to face such scenes.

“UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France… No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.

