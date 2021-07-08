England charged by Uefa over laser pointed at Schmeichel before Kane penalty

A laser pointer is directed towards Kasper Schmeichel from the stands.

ENGLAND HAVE BEEN charged by Uefa after Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was targeted by a laser pointer moments before saving Harry Kane’s penalty during last night’s Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

Uefa have also charged England for their supporters causing “disturbance during the national anthem” and “the lighting of fireworks.”

Uefa say the issue will be “dealt with” by the organisation’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body “in due course.”

A laser pointer from the crowd appeared to target Schmeichel’s eyes just seconds before he stopped Kane’s penalty, only for the Tottenham striker to sweep home the rebound and book his country a place in their first major final in 55 years.

Uefa have offered no further detail on the “disturbance during the national anthem” to which they allude, though the Danish anthem was distinctly booed by the English-majority Wembley crowd prior to kick-off. The jeering of the opposition’s anthem, however, is commonplace at England international football matches and is a trend for which they have not previously been charged.

England emerged 2-1 winners over the Danes after extra time, with an own goal by Simon Kjaer and Kane’s penalty rebound overturning Mikkel Damsgaard’s stunning free-kick.

Gareth Southgate’s men face Italy in Sunday’s final.