Liverpool and Man United among five English club hit with European fines

Man City, Tottenham and Wolves have also been told to pay up because of various infringements in Uefa competitions.

By Press Association Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 5:27 PM
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

LIVERPOOL, MANCHESTER United, Manchester City, Tottenham, and Wolves have all been handed fines by Uefa relating to incidents in their most recent European outings.

Liverpool have been fined €3,250 (£2,881) for the setting off of fireworks ahead of their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on 11 March.

Liverpool lost the match 3-2, bringing an end to their defence of the European Cup as they went out 4-2 on aggregate.

Uefa also announced that Atletico had been fined €24,000 (£21,285) for the blocking of public passageways in the reverse fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano on 18 February.

Manchester City, who have outstanding business with Europe’s governing body as they appeal against a two-year ban from European competition for breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations, have been fined €3,000 (£2,657) for a kit infringement in their match at Real Madrid on 26 February.

City won the match 2-1 but are yet to play the second leg of the tie due to the coronavirus outbreak.

spbelgium-bruges-europa-league-club-brugge-vs-man-utd Man United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Hans Vanaken of Club Brugge. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Rivals United have been fined €12,000 (£10,643) for the blocking of public passageways during their Europa League match against Club Brugge on 27 February, a match United won 5-0.

Club Brugge have been fined a total of €20,375 (£18,055) for the blocking of public passageways and the throwing of objects in the first leg on 20 February, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Tottenham received a fine of €20,000 (£17,714) for causing the late kick-off in their 1-0 home defeat to RB Leipzig on 19 February, with manager Jose Mourinho to be personally informed of the decision as the man responsible.

Leipzig were fined €2,250 (£1,992) for the throwing of objects in the match in London, but received only a warning after coach Julian Nagelsmann was held responsible for a late kick-off in the reverse fixture on 10 March, which the German side won 3-0 to advance 4-0 on aggregate.

Wolves have been fined €10,000 (£8,858) after being found responsible for the late kick-off in their Europa League match against Espanyol in Spain on 27 February.

Espanyol, who won the match 3-2 but lost 6-3 on aggregate, have been warned over insufficient segregation of supporters during the match.

Press Association

