Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 15 July 2021
Advertisement

Bid for quick decision on whether Uefa broke EU law over Super League rejected

A Madrid court had asked the European Court of Justice to consider whether Uefa had breached European competition law.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 819 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5496873
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

A REQUEST FOR a quick decision on whether Uefa’s blocking of the Super League breached European competition law has been rejected, the PA news agency understands.

A Madrid court had asked the European Court of Justice to consider whether Uefa had broken EU law by first trying to thwart the breakaway league’s formation, and then by opening disciplinary proceedings against three of its founder members – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

The ECJ will still consider the matter, but not on the expedited basis that had been requested.

It is understood this means that a ruling in Madrid in early July to annul disciplinary proceedings against those clubs – and peace agreements involving the other nine – cannot be enacted yet as a result, and means hopes of getting the Super League back on track quickly have been dashed.

Uefa’s appeals body announced last month that proceedings against the three clubs had been stayed, which remains the case following the ECJ’s rejection of an expedited decision.

Uefa promised a “robust” defence of its position in a statement on May 31, when it noted the announcement from the ECJ that it had received a referral from a court in Madrid.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Super League sources are confident of their case too, and believe the decision would have as seismic an impact on the structure of European club competition as the 1995 Bosman ruling had on the transfer market and player contracts.

Twelve clubs announced themselves as founder members of the Super League on April 18, but the competition had collapsed within 72 hours after nine of the clubs withdrew amid fan protest, opposition from Uefa, Fifa and domestic leagues and even the British Government.

The Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ agreed last month to make a combined goodwill payment of just over £22million to support grassroots and community projects, and that if any one of those clubs attempted such a move again they would be docked 30 points and fined £25million.

A similar arrangement was reached with Uefa in May.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie