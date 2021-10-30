Teixeira stuns Blachowicz to become second oldest UFC champion

GLOVER TEIXEIRA BECAME the second oldest champion in the history of the UFC as he stunned Jan Blachowicz to win the light-heavyweight title in UFC 267 main event.

The Brazilian-American, 42, stunned the favoured Pole with a second-round submission, securing a takedown against the cage, flattening out Blachowicz and sinking in the rear naked choke.

Teixeira’s plan to neutralise Blachowicz’s power was, for the most part, successful. The elder statesman — who made his UFC debut nine years ago — first closed the distance between the protagonists and took the European to the floor, sneaking a few fists and elbows through the guard.

Blachowicz grew into the contest, eventually landing some thudding shots but Teixiera was only too happy to trade, rocking Blachowicz with a left hook in the second.

With the Pole visibly unsteady, Teixiera seized his chance to take him to the deck once more. Blachowicz tapped almost immediately as Teixeira established the rear naked choke.

“I have no words to describe,” Teixeira said after UFC president Dana White wrapped the belt around his waist. “I was thinking of so many things to say to you. I thought about what I’m going to say and I don’t have it. I’m breaking the rules. 42 years old and I’m going to keep breaking those rules.

“Jan is a tremendous champion,” Teixeira added of his defeated opponent. “He’s a hard working man. I love this man. He has my respect forever.

“I love this. This is my house. I’ve been here before. This is my house. I love this. Never give up on your dreams. No matter what people. Don’t listen to those negative people. Believe in yourself.”

Only Randy Couture, who held the heavyweight title aged 45, was an older champion than Teixeira, three years his junior.