UFC President Dana White, left, and US President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II/Alamy Stock Photo
UFC Freedom 250

UFC reveals fight card for White House event on Donald Trump's 80th birthday

Trump projected a 100,000-capacity event on the White House lawn, but organisers say 3,000 to 4,000 people will be in attendance.
12.02pm, 9 Mar 2026

JUNE’S ULTIMATE FIGHTING Championship event on the White House’s South Lawn will be headlined by Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, the UFC announced Saturday.

The lightweight championship clash will top a bill of six fights set to take place on 14 June, the US Flag Day holiday and the 80th birthday of President Donald Trump, who is an avowed UFC fan.

The event has been dubbed “UFC Freedom 250,” in reference to the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations this summer.

Topuria is one of the UFC’s top rated fighters and a double-weight champion who has won all 17 of his fights.

A former featherweight champion, he earned the lightweight belt last year by knocking out Brazil’s Charles Oliveira before temporarily stepping away from the sport for personal reasons.

Born in Germany to Georgian refugee parents, Topuria moved to Spain as a teenager, and has both Georgian and Spanish citizenship.

In Topuria’s UFC absence, Arizona native Gaethje won an interim lightweight title, but will now have a chance to capture the undisputed championship.

The 37-year-old American has a 27-5 record in UFC.

Trump had said a stadium for more than 100,000 people would be constructed in front of the White House for the fight, although organisers have since said the event is expected to host some 3,000 to 4,000 people at the heart of Washington DC.

Large screens to view the event are expected to be raised in other places near the White House for larger crowds to watch the show.

The event was originally announced for 4 July, which is Independence Day in the US, before being moved to Trump’s birthday.

The Republican president has also unveiled plans for an IndyCar race on the streets of Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the country’s independence.

– © AFP 2026

