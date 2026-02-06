UL to face UCC in Croke Park Sigerson Cup final after extra-time thriller

University of Limerick 3-23

Queen’s University Belfast 2-21

After extra-time

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK will face University College Cork in the 2026 Sigerson Cup final next week after overcoming Queen’s in an extra-time thriller at Abbotstown.

A stunning late goal from UL and Kerry’s Cathal Brosnan forced extra-time, and David Power’s Limerick college side pushed on from there. But it wasn’t straightforward, with Queen’s raising the only green flag of the additional period amidst a see-saw encounter.

Advertisement

Before Brosnan’s last-gasp normal time intervention, an earlier goal from Antrim senior Ryan McQuillan looked to have turned the game Queens’ way following a brilliant fightback.

Prior to that, UL appeared on course for victory with goals in either half from Mayo’s Cian McHale and Tommy Walsh of Cork.

The game was rescheduled after yesterday’s original fixture at DCU St Clare’s was postponed due to the Status Orange weather warning in Dublin. UCC beat University of Galway 1-11 to 1-8 in the other semi-final.

The decider takes place at Croke Park next Wednesday, 11 February, at 7.35pm.

More to follow.