Donegal book Ulster U20 semi-final spot after penalties as Galway advance to final

There was plenty of action in the Ulster and Connacht provinces today.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 4:26 PM
34 minutes ago
There were wins for Down, Donegal, Galway and Tyrone.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DONEGAL AND TYRONE have advanced to the Ulster U20 semi-finals after an action-packed day of football that included extra-time and penalties.

Galway booked their place in the Connacht U20 final against Roscommon following a comfortable win over Leitrim.

Donegal needed penalties to edge out Monaghan after their extra-time battle produced a 2-9 to 1-12 result. Caolan McGroddy stepped up to slot the decisive spot-kick and send his side through with a 3-1 victory.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-3 apiece in the early stages of the first half with Aaron Doherty pushing Donegal into a three-point lead with a goal from a penalty after 24 minutes. The sides traded scores for the remainder of the half as Donegal held a 1-5 to 0-5 lead at the break.

Donegal continued to keep their noses in front after the restart until Gary Mohan levelled proceedings with a goal for Monaghan.

Extra-time was required as the sides shared a 2-8 to 1-11 scoreline at the final whistle. Both teams managed to only grab one more point each in extra-time, as the contest went to penalties.

Doherty got Donegal off the mark with the first penalty while Harkin missed from his attempt. Eric Carr and McGroddy kicked the crucial spot-kicks that sealed victory for Donegal while goalkeeper Ronan McGeehan produced a few important saves.

The quarter-final tie between Armagh and Tyrone also went to extra-time. After going in to the dressing rooms with three points each at half-time, Justin Kierans was on target to help Armagh into a 0-6 0-3 lead after the restart.

Darragh Canavan reduced the deficit to two points before Tiarnan Quinn cracked home a goal to give Tyrone a one-point advantage on 50 minutes. 

Tyrone’s Anton Fox received a black card in the dying minutes as Armagh forced extra-time with a free from close range.

Further points from Quinn, Neil Kilpatrick and Cormac Quinn helped secure the win for Tyrone while Armagh were hit with two black cards. Fox was also on target for Tyrone after making his return to the game.

Down progressed to the Ulster semi-finals after a six-point win over Cavan. A goal shortly before full-time along with further points from Shealan Johnston sealed the win.

Cathal Sweeney kicked three points as Galway overcame Leitrim to set-up a Connacht U20 final against Roscommon.

Ulster U20 Quarter-Final results:

Armagh 0-8 Tyrone 1-9 (AET) 

Donegal 2-9 Monaghan 1-12, Donegal win 3-1 on penalties (AET And Penalties)

Cavan 0-8 Down 1-11

Connacht U20 Semi-Final

Leitrim 0-2 Galway 1-12

