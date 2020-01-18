This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 18 January, 2020
29Mins

It’s getting a little bit sloppy from Ulster.

A crooked throw from the five-metre lineout is shortly followed by a scrum penalty before a loose pass behind Baloucoune kills an attack.

Tom O’Toole has also left the pitch and the word from Dan McFarland seems to be that it’s a tactical decision. Ross Kane comes in for O’Toole, who was named in Ireland’s Six Nations squad this week.

26Mins

Will Addison is back on the pitch, sporting a very white scrum-cap after that earlier blood injury.

Flag 25Mins

Yellow card

Ulster penalty and a yellow card for Bath’s Tom Ellis.

As Coetzee powered forward, Cooney was clearly pushed to the ground as he tried to offer Coetzee an option on his right shoulder.

Referee Alexandre Ruiz decides that while it was clear foul play, there wasn’t enough to award a penalty try. 

23Mins

WHAT A CHANCE!

Coetzee bursts forward and produces a lovely dummy, but then he gets the pass wrong and fails to find the support run of Gilroy. 

We’re going to TMO as John Cooney appeared to be pushed to the ground just off Coetzee’s shoulder.

Flag 20Mins

TRY!

Try for Bath as Ruaridh McConnochie gets on the end of a Burns cross-field kick, as Ulster are caught a little narrow. 

Stockdale looked to have the danger covered but a horrible bounce of the ball allowed McConnochie swoop in, and Burns adds the conversion.

Bath have responded really well to that early Ulster try.

18Mins

Jordi Murphy is pinged for not rolling away around the half-way line. Ulster have conceded three penalties in the opening 17 minutes. Bath still with a clean slate.

Flag 15Mins

MISS!

A poor effort at the posts from Freddie Burns sees Bath remain scoreless. 

14Mins

A really well-timed tackle from Will Addison but the Ulster man goes down with a blood injury, so Craig Gilroy comes into the action to take his place.

11Mins

A big carry from Stuart McCloskey as he batters Freddie Burns into the ground. 

McCloskey of course one of the more surprising omissions from Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad.

Robert Baloucoune has also started brightly here, and followed up that gorgeous offload earlier with some good defensive play to clear the danger as Bath opted for the kick in behind. 

Flag 7Mins

TRY!

Marcel Coetzee gets the first try of the game for Ulster.

It all started from first scrum, with John Cooney collecting off the back as Ulster go wide.

The ball finds Jacob Stockdale and he goes for the chip through but it deflects out. From the lineout Ulster go right across the pitch, and a lovely disguised pass from Robert Baloucoune finds Will Addison, who is tackled out of play.

Ulster go for the lineout maul and Coetzee is on hand to peel off the back and dot down.

After a quick TMO review, the try is given and Ulster are up and running with Cooney kicking the extras.

2Mins

An early signal of intent from Ulster as Jacob Stockdale tries the chip over the top, but the bounce doesn’t fall his way and Bath are able to clear the danger.

We’re up and running in Belfast as Billy Burns kicks-off.

Perfect conditions for rugby.

Here’s a reminder of the Ulster team today, with eight of Andy Farrell’s Ireland Six Nations squad in the starting 15. 

And of course it’s the Burns family derby, while Billy lining out at out-half for Ulster and older brother Freddie occupying the same position for the visitors. 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup game against Bath.

Dan McFarland’s side currently sit second in Pool 3, three points behind the already qualified Clermont, while Bath are rock bottom after losing all five of their games to date.

A win of any shape will see Ulster through to the quarter-finals, while a bonus point win coupled with Clermont claiming no more than a losing bonus point at Harlequins would see them top the group, although a home quarter-final looks unlikely given their points differential.

So in short, plenty to play for. 

Kick off in Belfast is at 3.15pm.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

