Henderson, Coetzee and Addison included for Ulster's trip to Bath

Iain Henderson will lead Ulster into tomorrow's Heineken Champions Cup opener. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IAIN HENDERSON WILL make his first appearance of the season for Ulster when they begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a Pool 3 fixture against Bath tomorrow afternoon at the Rec [KO 13.00 -- Virgin Media 1, BT Sport 2, Channel 4].

The inclusion of the newly-appointed Ulster captain is one of five personnel changes made by head coach Dan McFarland from last weekend’s Guinness Pro14 defeat to Munster.

Will Addison, Marcell Coetzee and Matthew Rea have also been selected to start, as has Billy Burns, who will be squaring off against his older brother Freddie.

Addison comes in at fullback to replace Matt Faddes, while Burns takes the number 10 shirt from Angus Curtis, who’s among the replacements.

Henderson takes over in the second row from Alan O’Connor, with Rea and Coetzee coming into the back row at the expense of Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney.

The Bath starting line-up includes England international trio Jonathan Joseph, Ruaridh McConnochie and Sam Underhill, who will each make their first appearances since returning from the World Cup.

Ulster:

15. Will Addison

14. Rob Lyttle

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Iain Henderson (captain)

5. Sam Carter

6. Matthew Rea

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Repalcements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Sean Reidy

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Angus Curtis

23. Louis Ludik

Bath:

15. Freddie Burns

14. Semesa Rokoduguni

13. Jonathan Joseph

12. Jamie Roberts

11. Ruaridh McConnochie

10. Rhys Priestland

9. Will Chudley

1. Beno Obano

2. Tom Dunn

3. Will Stuart

4. Josh McNally

5. Charlie Ewels (captain)

6. Mike Williams

7. Sam Underhill

8. Zach Mercer

Replacements:

16. Jack Walker

17. Lewis Boyce

18. Christian Judge

19. Elliott Stooke

20. Josh Bayliss

21. Chris Cook

22. Max Wright

23. Gabe Hamer-Webb

