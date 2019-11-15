This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 November, 2019
Henderson, Coetzee and Addison included for Ulster's trip to Bath

Billy Burns and Matthew Rea have also been selected in Dan McFarland’s starting line-up.

By Paul Dollery Friday 15 Nov 2019, 12:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,708 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4892959

iain-henderson Iain Henderson will lead Ulster into tomorrow's Heineken Champions Cup opener. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IAIN HENDERSON WILL make his first appearance of the season for Ulster when they begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a Pool 3 fixture against Bath tomorrow afternoon at the Rec [KO 13.00 -- Virgin Media 1, BT Sport 2, Channel 4].

The inclusion of the newly-appointed Ulster captain is one of five personnel changes made by head coach Dan McFarland from last weekend’s Guinness Pro14 defeat to Munster.

Will Addison, Marcell Coetzee and Matthew Rea have also been selected to start, as has Billy Burns, who will be squaring off against his older brother Freddie.

Addison comes in at fullback to replace Matt Faddes, while Burns takes the number 10 shirt from Angus Curtis, who’s among the replacements.

Henderson takes over in the second row from Alan O’Connor, with Rea and Coetzee coming into the back row at the expense of Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney.

The Bath starting line-up includes England international trio Jonathan Joseph, Ruaridh McConnochie and Sam Underhill, who will each make their first appearances since returning from the World Cup.

Ulster:

15. Will Addison
14. Rob Lyttle
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Iain Henderson (captain)
5. Sam Carter
6. Matthew Rea
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Repalcements:

16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Angus Curtis
23. Louis Ludik 

Bath:

15. Freddie Burns
14. Semesa Rokoduguni
13. Jonathan Joseph
12. Jamie Roberts
11. Ruaridh McConnochie
10. Rhys Priestland
9. Will Chudley

1. Beno Obano
2. Tom Dunn
3. Will Stuart
4. Josh McNally
5. Charlie Ewels (captain)
6. Mike Williams
7. Sam Underhill
8. Zach Mercer

Replacements:

16. Jack Walker
17. Lewis Boyce
18. Christian Judge
19. Elliott Stooke
20. Josh Bayliss
21. Chris Cook
22. Max Wright
23. Gabe Hamer-Webb 

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman join Gavan Casey in studio to assess the four provinces and their chances heading into the 2019/20 Champions Cup campaign.


