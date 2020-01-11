Dan McFarland’s northern province face a tough test in France.
The fans are in the spirit anyway…
“Do or die, win or bust” says Brian O’Driscoll on BT Sport, in reference to a massive weekend of Champions Cup action.
This is certainly a big one across the water in France. A top of the pool showdown, a home quarter-final on the line with Harlequins and Bath out of contention.
How do you see this one going?
Here’s a look at the two XVs that will go head-to-head at the Stade Marcel-Michelin.
Ulster have made just two changes to the team that beat Munster last time out, with Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee returning for the all-important clash.
Clermont, on the other hand, are without Georgian prop Davit Zirakashvili, who’s out with an elbow injury, but scrum-half Morgan Parra returns to captain the side on his 250th appearance.
Alexandre Lapandry and Nick Abendanon also return after being rested last time out, while former Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw is among the replacements.
Ulster
15. Will Addison
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (capt.)
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Matthew Rea
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Matt Faddes
Clermont
15. Nick Abendanon
14. Damian Penaud
13. Isaia Toeava
12. George Moala
11. Alivereti Raka
10. Camille Lopez
9. Morgan Parra (capt.)
1. Etienne Falgoux
2. John Ulugia
3. Rabah Slimani
4. Paul Jedrasiak
5. Sebastien Vahaamahina
6. Arthur Iturria
7. Alexandre Lapandry
8. Fritz Lee.
Replacements:
16. Yohan Beheregaray
17. Loni Uhila
18. Sipili Falatea
19 Sitaleki Timani
20. Alexandre Fischer
21. Greig Laidlaw
22. Jake McIntyre
23. Apisai Naqalevu.
A huge weekend of Champions Cup action is underway, with Irish eyes set on France first this afternoon.
Ulster face a tricky assignment against Clermont Auvergne in this crucial Pool 3 tie. The northern province are currently top of the table, but Clermont are just one point behind.
As we all know, Dan McFarland’s men are on a good run at the minute — but face a Clermont side who have won 30 of their last 31 games in the tournament.
Kick-off this afternoon is 1pm, with the game live on BT Sport 2. We’ll do our best to keep you up to date here, with team news and all the usual build-up to follow.
