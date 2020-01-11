This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 11 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

2,118 Views 2 Comments
Share

The fans are in the spirit anyway…

clermont-and-ulster-fans-outside-stade-marcel-michelin-before-the-game Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

a-clermont-and-an-ulster-fan-outside-stade-marcel-michelin-before-the-game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

an-ulster-fan-ahead-of-the-game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Do or die, win or bust” says Brian O’Driscoll on BT Sport, in reference to a massive weekend of Champions Cup action.

This is certainly a big one across the water in France. A top of the pool showdown, a home quarter-final on the line with Harlequins and Bath out of contention. 

How do you see this one going?


Poll Results:

Clermont win (30)
Ulster win (24)
Draw (2)



Here’s a look at the two XVs that will go head-to-head at the Stade Marcel-Michelin.

Ulster have made just two changes to the team that beat Munster last time out, with Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee returning for the all-important clash.

Clermont, on the other hand, are without Georgian prop Davit Zirakashvili, who’s out with an elbow injury, but scrum-half Morgan Parra returns to captain the side on his 250th appearance.

Alexandre Lapandry and Nick Abendanon also return after being rested last time out, while former Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw is among the replacements.

Ulster

15. Will Addison
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (capt.)
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Matthew Rea
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Matt Faddes

Clermont 

15. Nick Abendanon
14. Damian Penaud
13. Isaia Toeava
12. George Moala
11. Alivereti Raka
10. Camille Lopez
9. Morgan Parra (capt.)

1. Etienne Falgoux
2. John Ulugia
3. Rabah Slimani
4. Paul Jedrasiak
5. Sebastien Vahaamahina
6. Arthur Iturria
7. Alexandre Lapandry
8. Fritz Lee.

Replacements: 

16. Yohan Beheregaray
17. Loni Uhila
18. Sipili Falatea
19 Sitaleki Timani
20. Alexandre Fischer
21. Greig Laidlaw
22. Jake McIntyre
23. Apisai Naqalevu.

A huge weekend of Champions Cup action is underway, with Irish eyes set on France first this afternoon.

Ulster face a tricky assignment against Clermont Auvergne in this crucial Pool 3 tie. The northern province are currently top of the table, but Clermont are just one point behind.

As we all know, Dan McFarland’s men are on a good run at the minute — but face a Clermont side who have won 30 of their last 31 games in the tournament.

Kick-off this afternoon is 1pm, with the game live on BT Sport 2. We’ll do our best to keep you up to date here, with team news and all the usual build-up to follow.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie