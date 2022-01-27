Gilroy, McGrath, Rea and Jones sign one-year extensions with Ulster

CRAIG GILROY, JACK McGrath, Marcus Rea and Greg Jones have all extended their contracts with Ulster by an additional year, the northern province have confirmed.

Gilroy, one of Ulster’s most capped players, recently made his 200th appearance for his home province and, with 68 tries, is closing in on Andrew Trimble’s all-time record of 76.

Longtime Ireland international tighthead Jack McGrath made the move north from Leinster in 2019, while the fresher-faced back rows Rea and Jones have both made their marks against Leinster in recent seasons; Rea earned man of the match against Leo Cullen’s side on his first-team debut in 2019, and Dubliner Jones dotted down against his native province at the RDS earlier this season.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said: “It is encouraging to have secured the services of a further four of our current playing squad, with all set to play an important role in our plans for next season.

“Jack and Craig bring extensive experience and expertise, while Marcus and Greg have really grown into their roles within the club. I look forward to what they can achieve individually and collectively in the time ahead.”

