The Ulster depth chart: Augustus, Bell boost, and new leaders

AFTER A DISAPPOINTING season that saw them finish 14th in the URC and manage just one win in the Champions Cup, Ulster are in the mood to bounce back strongly in 2025/26.

There haven’t been sweeping changes to Richie Murphy’s squad but a couple of excellent additions to the pack should help when it comes to the business end of the campaign.

Once again, Ulster are hoping that academy products can step up as leaders, particularly with younger squad members having gained more experience last season. Murphy will also be hoping that the northern province have much better injury luck this time around.

Ulster will be aiming to return to the top eight in the URC, earning a Champions Cup spot for 2026/27, as well as enjoying a run in the Challenge Cup this season.

Included in brackets after each player’s name is their age and number of Ulster caps in the format [age, caps].

Loosehead prop

Angus Bell [24, 0]

Eric O’Sullivan [29, 128]

Callum Reid [26, 30]

Sam Crean [25, 2]

Callum Reid will be planning to kick on this season. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Angus Bell is a world-class signing and his arrival after the November Tests will be a big boost to Murphy’s men.

Until then, Eric O’Sullivan and Callum Reid look like the probable frontline loosehead duo, with the highly experienced Andrew Warwick having retired and returned to the AIL with Ballymena.

Irish-qualified former England U20 international Sam Crean joined from Saracens on a short-term deal last season and played a couple of times in the URC, helping him to earn a permanent deal with the province.

Hooker

Rob Herring [35, 254]

John Andrew [32, 133]

Tom Stewart [24, 55]

James McCormick [23, 10]

Tom Stewart was back in an Ireland jersey in July. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

35-year-old Rob Herring was part of the Ireland set-up again last season, playing three times across the November Tests and Six Nations, while he remained Ulster’s first-choice right through until the end of the campaign.

24-year-old Tom Stewart will hope to contest that status more strongly than ever after he finished his injury-stunted season with two caps for Ireland off the bench on their summer tour.

James McCormick was one of Ulster’s breakout players in the first half of last season as he enjoyed an impressive run, including his first Champions Cup start away to Toulouse. He didn’t feature again beyond January but will be eager to have another strong start.

The experienced John Andrew made another 12 appearances last season as he provided a reliable presence among the hooker options.

Tighthead prop

Tom O’Toole [26, 123]

Scott Wilson [23, 35]

Rory McGuire [23, 0]

Bryan O’Connor [26, 2]

Ulster fans have high hopes for Scott Wilson. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

With Marty Moore having retired at the start of last season, Tom O’Toole is the senior man at tighthead and he’ll be planning to have a big campaign as he also looks to push back up the Ireland pecking order.

Scott Wilson delivered a fine 2024/25 campaign as he began to match his rampaging ball-carrying with more consistency at the set-piece. While nailing the scrum is always the biggest challenge for any young tighthead, Wilson had some good days towards the end of the campaign, including against Ox Nché and the Sharks, and was part of the Ireland squad in July without being capped.

Rory McGuire has joined the Ulstermen from Leinster during the summer, having done well in his eight URC appearances for the eastern province. He’s a big man at 6ft 4ins and 125kg, so he’ll hope for more opportunities under Murphy.

Cork man Bryan O’Connor joined during the course of last season and will look to build on his two URC caps off the bench.

Second row

Iain Henderson [33, 163]

Cormac Izuchukwu [25, 42]

Harry Sheridan [23, 41]

Matthew Dalton [26, 14]

Charlie Irvine [22, 1]

Joe Hopes [21, 1]

Cormac Izuchukwu is explosive in the second row and at blindside. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Skipper Iain Henderson has now come off a national IRFU contract, but he remains a pivotal figure for his native Ulster. At his fittest and best, Henderson brings major set-piece nous, power in contact, and a huge amount of experience.

Following the departures of two second row stalwarts in Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell, it will be interesting to see who pairs up with Henderson in Ulster’s engine room for their biggest games.

Cormac Izuchukwu is an explosive operator who is now part of the Ireland set-up, although he is also highly effective at blindside flanker.

23-year-old Harry Sheridan has a combative edge that Ulster like and he has played for Emerging Ireland, while Matthew Dalton re-joined the province during the course of last season and offers athleticism.

Academy graduates Charlie Irvine and Joe Hopes are two fresh faces this season, both having made their senior debuts last season. The former is a smart lineout operator, while the latter also has the ability to play on the blindside thanks to his power.

Back row

Nick Timoney [30, 167]

Juarno Augustus [27, 0]

Marcus Rea [28, 54]

David McCann [25, 68]

James McNabney [22, 20]

Sean Reffell [26, 11]

Lorcan McLoughlin [23, 2]

James McNabney made progress last season. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

South African number eight Juarno Augustus is an exciting signing for the province, bringing the kind of relentless physical presence that they have missed at times. Having shone for Northampton, Augustus will hope to be a cornerstone of this Ulster team for the next three seasons.

Even when Ulster have struggled, Nick Timoney has remained a consistently strong performer in the back row. Although occasionally used at number eight, his best work is done from openside and it’s easy to see him combining well with Augustus.

22-year-old James McNabney had some big performances at blindside and number eight last season, with his ball-carrying a big strength. The 6ft 5ins back row has caught Ireland’s attention too, so this feels like a huge season for him.

Now 25, David McCann was mainly used at number eight last season but can play across the entire back row and his lineout skills stand out as a key quality as Murphy ponders his best combination.

Openside Sean Reffell has rarely played for Ulster over the past two seasons due to injuries, while his fellow number seven Marcus Rea is another man who will be aiming for far more chances to play this season.

23-year-old Lorcan McLoughlin has made two senior appearances in the last two campaigns and will hope to stay injury-free.

Scrum-half

Nathan Doak [23, 89]

David Shanahan [32, 99]

Conor McKee [24, 1]

Nathan Doak is a key figure for Ulster. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

After eight years of prolific service at scrum-half, Ulster fan favourite John Cooney has moved on to Brive in France, where he has made a great start to life in the Pro D2.

The process of Nathan Doak taking over as the starting scrum-half in Ulster was well underway last season but his importance only grows now. Already an experienced player despite his youth, Doak is the kind of figure who will relish the responsibility.

Competing as back-up to Doak will be the long-serving Dave Shanahan and 24-year-old Conor McKee, who made his senior debut last season.

Out-half

Jack Murphy [21, 13]

Jake Flannery [26, 19]

James Humphreys [24, 4]

Jack Murphy came through strongly in 2024/25. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

He only turned 21 in July but Jack Murphy is already Ulster’s leading man at number 10. Having joined Ulster’s academy at the start of last season, the clever playmaker pushed his way into the starting team just after Christmas last year and never left it.

He naturally still has lots of progress to make but Murphy is mature beyond his years and has the firm backing of his father, Richie.

With Aidan Morgan’s stint at the province ending after just one season, Jake Flannery and James Humphreys are the other options at out-half.

Flannery missed much of last season due to injury but is now back fit and firing, with the former Munster man also offering a playmaking option from fullback. 24-year-old Humphreys made five appearances off the bench last season so he’ll be targetting a first start this season.

Mike Lowry is another option at out-half, although he hasn’t started a game there in the past three seasons.

Centre

Stuart McCloskey [33, 204]

James Hume [27, 99]

Jude Postlethwaite [23, 30]

Stewart Moore [26, 83]

Ben Carson [23, 12]

James Hume will hope for an injury-free run. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster have the same options as last season in their midfield, although key man James Hume will be hoping he can be a far bigger influence on the pitch. He returned from his long-term ACL injury in February but only managed four games before having the misfortune to suffer a season-ending back injury. The 27-year-old, who has three Ireland caps, is due some luck.

Stuart McCloskey remains as important as ever at inside centre, while the powerful Jude Postlethwaite continued his development last season, impressing in both midfield positions.

23-year-old Ben Carson was one of Ulster’s stronger performers in the first half of last season before injury broke his run, so he’ll be looking to build again, while 26-year-old Stewart Moore offers useful versatility. Moore made seven of his 12 starts last season at fullback, but he can also play at 12 and 13.

Back three

Jacob Stockdale [29, 133]

Mike Lowry [27, 124]

Robert Baloucoune [28, 71]

Werner Kok [32, 16]

Ethan McIlroy [25, 68]

Zac Ward [26, 10]

Ben Moxham [24, 33]

Rob Baloucoune only played twice last season. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The speedy Aaron Sexton is the only departure from this area of the squad since this time last year, having left mid-season to take up a place in the NFL’s International Player Pathway.

Jacob Stockdale was in flying form last season but he had bad injury luck, pulling his hamstring for Ireland in November and then hurting his shoulder against Georgia in July, which meant surgery. He will be key again when he’s back in action.

The flying Rob Baloucoune is another Ulster man who deserves to finally get injury-free. The 28-year-old, who has four caps for Ireland, only played twice last season due to hamstring injuries. At his best, he’s a huge weapon for Ulster so they’ll hope to see far more of him in 2025/26.

Ethan McIlroy is another member of Ulster’s back three unit who will be keen to put injury travails behind him, having ruptured his ACL in January. Capable of playing across the back three, McIlroy is a clever operator.

And only a couple of months before McIlroy’s ACL injury, powerful wing Ben Moxham suffered the same misfortune, ending his season after just three appearances.

The creative Mike Lowry is an influential figure for Ulster from fullback, while also starting on the wing nine times last season and clearly growing into the different roles involved.

With several of Ulster’s wings sidelined, Zac Ward ended up playing more than possibly expected after converting into professional 15s after his exploits in 7s. With a full season under his belt, it will be exciting to see what the 26-year-old can bring.

Hard-working South African wing Werner Kok was an important player last season, bringing physicality in his 16 appearances. The 32-year-old is an energiser and Murphy will look for him to lead by example again.

Jake Flannery will also be an option at fullback for Ulster, having played there in pre-season.

Academy

Aitzol Arenzana-King is an interesting addition for Ulster as he switches from Leinster’s academy into the northern province’s set-up. The athletic 23-year-old wing made three senior appearances for Leinster before moving.

Aitzol Arenzana-King has joined Ulster. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Amidst the backline injury issues last season, promising centre/wing Wilhelm De Klerk got two senior appearances, so he will be aiming to build on those, while fellow Year 2 centres Sam Berman and Jonny Scott are highly rated.

Loosehead prop Jacob Boyd – who can switch across to tighthead – also got his debut in the URC last season and, as ever, Ulster will be aiming to help this batch of academy forwards to kick on and give them more depth at senior level.

Ulster have five new additions in Year 1, with fullback/out-half Dan Green and tighthead prop Tom McAllister having featured extensively for the Ireland U20s last season, while hooker Conor Magee was also capped.

Year 1:

Josh Gibson [back three]

Daniel Green [out-half]

Connor Magee [hooker]

Tom McAllister [tighthead prop]

Flynn Longstaff [tighthead prop]

Year 2:

Sam Berman [centre]

Jonathan Scott [centre]

Wilhelm De Klerk [centre]

Clark Logan [scrum-half]

Bryn Ward [back row]

James McKillop [back row]

Year 3:

Ethan Graham [back three]

Lukas Kenny [wing]

Aitzol Arenzana-King [wing]

Jacob Boyd [loosehead prop]

Henry Walker [hooker]

Josh Stevens [back row]

Tom Brigg [back row]