Ulster to bring in 1,000 fans for Scarlets clash as NI restrictions ease

ULSTER THIS EVENING announced a ballot for 500 pairs of tickets to next weekend’s Pro14 meeting with the Scarlets.

Sunday’s fixture will be the second time Ulster have played in front of a crowd this season and it will come after Northern Ireland’s restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are due to ease later this week.

The tickets will be distributed by online ballot to the province’s Together Ulster membership (which is still open to applicants), with priority to be given to those who applied unsuccessfully for tickets to the meeting with Benetton early this season.

Tickets will cost £20 and places distributed around all four sides of the 18,000-capacity Kingspan Stadium. The ballot opens at 1pm tomorrow (Tuesday 17 November) for 24 hours.