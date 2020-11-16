BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 16 November 2020
Ulster to bring in 1,000 fans for Scarlets clash as NI restrictions ease

The province will invite fans to apply for the £20 tickets by ballot.

By Sean Farrell Monday 16 Nov 2020, 9:07 PM
Fans watch Ulster's win over Benetton in October.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ULSTER THIS EVENING announced a ballot for 500 pairs of tickets to next weekend’s Pro14 meeting with the Scarlets.

Sunday’s fixture will be the second time Ulster have played in front of a crowd this season and it will come after Northern Ireland’s restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are due to ease later this week.

The tickets will be distributed by online ballot to the province’s Together Ulster membership (which is still open to applicants), with priority to be given to those who applied unsuccessfully for tickets to the meeting with Benetton early this season.

Tickets will cost £20 and places distributed around all four sides of the 18,000-capacity Kingspan Stadium. The ballot opens at 1pm tomorrow (Tuesday 17 November) for 24 hours.

